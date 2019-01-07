Carve is carving out a name for itself

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner The Smokin’ ‘Strami

San Diego’s truest foodie gripe may be our lack of great delis. D.Z. Akin’s is decent, but hardly great. In my mind, at least, D.Z. Akin’s has always been defined by what it doesn’t have (superb, house-made cold cuts) as much as what it does.

That, on the other hand, is exactly what Carve Modern Deli & Beer (8583 Aero Dr.) is all about: delicious, handcrafted pastrami.

Carve’s owner, Chris Karetas, is a chef by training as well as heritage (he’s second generation in the industry) and he brings that approach to the world of deli. Karetas trained at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, and has worked for years in the catering and fine dining world. But it was on a trip to Vancouver that Karetas discovered the Pacific Northwest chain Meat & Bread and its signature porchetta (pork loin and belly rolled in salt and herbs, slow roasted before a final blast of fire in order to crisp the skin). Thus, the inspiration for Carve was born.

Karetas figured that porchetta, delicious as it is, might be a hard sell in San Diego. Instead, he built Carve’s menu around pastrami (cured and smoked beef brisket), which he thought might be a better bet because of its relationship to barbecue. What’s more, he opened Carve a year and a half ago in Serra Mesa, a neighborhood that’s not exactly known as a culinary destination.

All that being said, Karetas’ hickory-smoked pastrami is nothing short of extraordinary. Carve offers two pastrami sandwiches, both excellent. In addition to the pastrami, the namesake Carve ’Strami sandwich includes thick cut maple bacon, pickles, Dijon mustard and Mornay sauce (béchamel with gruyère cheese) on a toasted bun. The rich sauce plays a wonderful counterpoint to the light smoke and hint of acidity of the pastrami.

Carve’s Smokin’ ’Strami sandwich may be even better. Karetas pairs that pastrami with Swiss cheese, slaw, slabs of pickle and Russian dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun. For a mere condiment, the pickles play a key role, with their acidity balancing both the pastrami and the Russian dressing. And while ciabatta often plays havoc with a sandwich’s meat-to-bread ratio, it works perfectly here.

The Stout Burger is a perfectly competent high-end burger, but suffers from an issue so many burgers do: delicate “spring mix” greens wilt over the heat of the burger itself. The Stout aioli is a nice touch, but, as a whole, the burger doesn’t rise to the level of the pastrami sandwiches.

Carve’s Italian Hero sandwich is an excellent representation of the genre: smoked ham, sopprassata, provolone, lettuce and pepperoncinis with mustard, oil and vinegar on ciabatta. While the cold-cuts themselves aren’t amazing—it’s hard to live up to that pastrami—the Italian Hero is a well-built sandwich. Each of those ingredients plays a role and are in concert with one another.

There’s more at Carve: salads and plates (think Tender Greens), as well as sides. But ultimately, Carve is all about the pastrami. It is an extraordinary ingredient made with care, attention to detail, and it’s indulgently delicious. Everything that pastrami touches exceeds expectations. Here’s hoping Karetas rethinks that porchetta thing.