Ceviche House does what it says on the label

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Yellowtail Chef’s Selection

The Brits have a saying: “it does what it says on the tin.” It is, of course, an observation of the obvious: The thing inside the box performs or functions as advertised. It’s an observation that clearly applies to Ceviche House (2415 San Diego Ave.) in Old Town. It is, indeed, a house where ceviche is served. Ceviche and related forms of elevated, raw and fish-based dishes is what they offer. But in that British saying, there’s also some irony, a touch of sarcasm and a serious question.

There’s so much to like at Ceviche House. The dishes Chef Juan Carlos Récamier puts out range from the attractive to the spectacular, and with clean, modern presentations that enhance the phenomenally fresh fish. His knife work is superb. And the flavor combinations work even when things seem likely to tilt out of balance.

So, if the plates are beautiful, the product gorgeous, the knife-work precise and the flavor combinations exciting, then what’s not to like? For one thing: the seasoning. On each of my four visits I really wanted a saltshaker. I didn’t have one. And, it seems, neither did Récamier.

A yellowtail tiradito was visually spectacular with morita-hibiscus coulis laid out dramatically across the plate along with a tight gathering of citrus segments. The fish and herbs were huddled attractively on the other side. A few grains of finishing salt would have helped the flavor match the presentation. They weren’t there.

Many of the daily “Chef’s Selection” dishes feature vertical, sinewy and tremendously contemporary presentations. On one occasion that same yellowtail was paired with cooling thin radish slices, cucumber and an avocado puree but just needed something to pull them together. A bit more sauce and some salt would have helped.

Another problem, at least when I visited, is that the ceviche comes atop tostadas that were close to stale. They’re not homemade, and they’re not even good supermarket quality. The Ensenada—featuring cubed yellowtail and watermelon, pomegranate seeds and a sesame-chile-citrus salsa—was my favorite ceviche dish. It would have been great with even competent tostadas. The problem was the same with the fish tacos: great fish, well fried, looked good, but it’s a shame about those tortillas.

Ceviche House’s most complete dish was the grilled octopus with green pipian sauce (a pumpkin seed sauce that is, in a sense, a green mole), toasted sesame and radish. Grilled octopus is ubiquitous in modern Baja cuisine and there’s a reason: When done right it’s glorious. If not done right it’s obvious and a bust. This was done right: The octopus was tender inside with a nice char on the outside and the green pipian was tangy, spicy and nutty with textural contrasts that abounded. I did not miss the salt.

Poke, a prominent member of the San Diego food community once observed, is a dish rather than a concept. Is ceviche more than that? Yes, Ceviche House does what it says on the tin. Perhaps with better tortillas and tostadas—and a saltshaker—it could be even more than that. There’s so much that’s so good at Ceviche House, I certainly hope to find out.