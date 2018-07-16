Charles + Dinorah: a revamped and reimagined icon

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Roasted fennel and beet with honey curd, puffed quinoa and smoked almonds

Charles + Dinorah (1410 Rosecrans St.) is, first and last, the revamped and reimagined restaurant at the iconic Pearl Hotel in Point Loma. “Icon” is a tough word. Yes, it connotes a certain grandeur, but it’s laced with a hint of yesterday’s news.

And the Pearl definitely was, at one point, yesterday’s news: a midcentury modern masterpiece of a boutique hotel set in the heart of Point Loma (just where it starts to get good). It had seen better days when its original owners, Charles and Dinorah Gehring, sold it in 2006. Another transaction later, its poolside restaurant has received an infusion of ambition, attention and talent with new chef Andrew Santana (ex-Campfire) and bar manager TJ Majeske (ex-Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant). The results offer promise, another tough word.

There’s no better way to start an early dinner than with one of Majeske’s cocktails. Take, for example, the Marie Antoinette, which features champagne, plum vodka, grapefruit juice and lavender syrup. There’s nothing Mad Men-era about it, with a flavor-profile tilting to the sweet, but fully in balance and with just enough kick to take the edge off the workday. It also makes tackling Santana’s menu a pleasure, which is short and ambitious. Asian touches abound, in a sort of David Chang way, suggesting contemporary edge more than Ming Tsai-era East-meets-West. It’s sort of like the Pearl itself: The midcentury architecture is there but it doesn’t feel as if it’s past its use-by date.

Santana’s most successful dishes are the starters. Try the kushiyaki, Japanese grilled meat on skewers. The chicken hearts—savory, caramelized and just a bit edgy—are also a particularly good choice.

The best starter, though, is roasted fennel and beet with honey curd, puffed quinoa and smoked almonds. It may be the best dish at the restaurant. It’s a well-balanced, precise symphony of flavors, with textures, temperatures and a tight presentation that would suggest a happy accident, but is more likely carefully composed. It’s Charles + Dinorah’s “must” dish.

The cavatelli with mushroom conserva, leek fromage and lemon zest sounded great, but was a near miss. Creamy and rich with lemon zest providing balance, it was comforting and delicious, but the flavors flowed together creating a muddle where there should have been precision and definition.

The star of the cioppino was supposed to be fried soft shell crab, but it was dreadfully undercooked. Was this cioppino a soup or a red sauce? Even if the latter, it was drastically over-reduced. The shishito peppers were a nice touch but couldn’t salvage the affair.

The fried calamari was a better dish. It was all about the way the terrific squid ink aioli interacted with the citrusy notes of kumquat kosho, the whole somehow avoiding being overly salty. The perfectly fried calamari and kale felt unaccountably light.

In many ways that calamari dish summed up Charles + Dinorah. It was, at once, classic but also refreshed. The architecture of the dish was old, but gussied up with some hip touches that made it feel renewed. Consistency is an issue and staff knowledge is as well, but with time Santana and Majeske appear to have the talent and ambition to achieve a fresh grandeur, iconic status notwithstanding.