Chef interrupted: El Jardín Parque Gastronomica

When Asmel Salazar returned to Tijuana after working at Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, Spain (one of the world’s 50 best restaurants according to the experts at the website of the same name), it seemed Tijuana, if not the world, might be his oyster. The initial idea to start small with a food truck eventually morphed into a food park and El Jardín Parque Gastronomica (Paseo Ensenada #1443 Sec. Jardínes Playas de Tijuana) was born.

Street food has long been a part of the Tijuana scene, from the hipster vibe at the Telefonica Gastro Park to the more upscale feel of Foodgarden. Still, there are a bevy of lesser-known food truck farms and the combination of energy, creativity and casual is a perfect fit for Tijuana. But when Salazar, his friends and family built (literally) El Jardín they envisioned something a little different: a family food park that’s like a barbeque in a backyard garden. It even has a playground.

But a food park is only as good as the establishments cooking there. Salazar vetted each with a high-end chef’s eye and a focus on sourcing quality ingredients. He also determined to achieve a diverse mix of cuisines and styles, and gave input on the menus.

Perhaps El Jardín’s most unusual spot is Volcano. Almost a cuisine unto itself, everything at Volcano is cooked, and not just served, in a molcajete, Mexico’s granite take on the classic mortar (think guacamole). Volcano cooks proteins, vegetables and even cheese and sauces in the mocajete in an oven over high heat and brings the entire set-up to the table on a wooden cutting board.

The one must-try dish at Volcano is the Cielo, Mar y Tierra, which features steak, chicken breast and a shrimp skewer with nopales (cactus), roast chiles and melted cheese. It is a profoundly rich and satisfying dish. For a spicier take on the same theme, try the Magma featuring smoky chiltepin chiles and a salsa roja. The Volcan Colima focuses on beef with a much milder salsa verde.

While Tijuana is a city of tacos, one style not particularly well represented is the taco árabe, a style that originated in Puebla when post-World War I Middle Eastern immigrants swapped out tortillas for pita, thus creating a taco that felt like shawarma. While the beef version at El Jardín’s La Corey is good, the chicken version is better. A white sauce is all that’s needed to bring it together but any of the offerings from their salsa bar will help take the taco over the top.

There are other establishments at El Jardín. There’s a cocktail bar, a coffee/juice bar, a Japanese spot, an Uruapan-style pork emporium, a hot dog place (the baseline Especial is a particularly tasty dog) and more. All I tried were good.

But there’s one space in El Jardín I didn’t get to try and it’s indeed the premium spot, as it is the only one with an interior table. As I write this, it sits dark and empty, but it was the space that had been ticketed for Salazar’s high-end steak house. Unfortunately, Asmel Salazar got sick and succumbed to influenza in December 2018 (get your flu shots, people!).

Salazar’s father, Carlos Martinez, continues to run El Jardín as he and Salazar had envisioned it. The parque stands as a tribute to Salazar and as a fulfillment to his dream. Thanks to him, it’s a tasty dream.