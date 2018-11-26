Come for the Peking duck, stay for the offal

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Peking duck

It never occurred to me that Peking duck could be a loss leader. But maybe that’s the best way to understand Yummy House (4633 Convoy St., Ste. 102); use a famously upscale dish to draw in customers and get them back for Yummy House’s less legendary, but equally good dishes.

The history of Chinese food in America is one of changing perceptions. At the turn of the 20th Century, Chinese food was a symbol of exotic sophistication. Within two decades, Cantonese cuisine became the food of foreign interlopers, but by the 1950s, Peking duck—a classic Imperial Chinese dish dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368)—began appearing on menus accompanied by unabashedly upscale tableside service. Nixon’s famous trip to China cemented that perceived status.

The preparation of Peking duck consists of the bird being pumped with air under its skin, then hung and roasted in open ovens. It’s traditionally served in three courses: 1.) crispy lacquered skin; 2.) stir-fried meat with thin crepe-like pancakes, slivered scallions, cucumbers and a sweet, savory and slightly spicy sauce and, finally; 3.) broth from the remainder of the bird.

At Yummy House, the skin truly was the dish’s greatest glory. The meat was slightly under-seasoned, but still juicy and tasty. The soup, on the other hand was dreadfully bland. Did they use the same carcass four times? How is it possible to make a flavorless broth made from something as flavorful as duck? But oh, that skin.

Two other dishes at Yummy House use the same garnishes, sauce and pancakes as the Peking duck: pork with brown sauce and the “crispy large intestines with thin pancakes.” The former would be great for even the most squeamish and unadventurous of eaters. With a slightly sweet flavor profile, it’s basically comfort food in Chinese form. The latter would be even better if it were “crispy” as the name suggests.

But offal may be what Yummy House does best. Pork liver with pepper is a joy: thin slices of stir-fried pork liver that’s tender and with a minerality that’s perfectly balanced by the chili’s heat.

Even so, the best dish at Yummy House may be the beef tendon hotpot. The flavor profile was almost in the zone of French beef daube or a good, old-fashioned beef and tomato stew (if only more Americans appreciated the texture of tendon).

Yummy House also does a terrific job with vegetables. Stir-fried string beans is a Sichuan classic but this version only hints at heat. The stir-fried cabbage with pepper was, again, more comfort food than distinctly Chinese and wouldn’t have been out of place in just about any culture’s cuisine. But the most satisfying vegetable dish was the shredded cauliflower with yuba noodles. While it may not have been exactly cauliflower-forward, it was, perhaps, the most well rounded dish at Yummy House.

Yummy House’s Peking duck is good, no doubt. It should be right under the restaurant’s name on the menu. But the offal and vegetable dishes may be better and maybe that’s the idea: get ‘em in the door with that duck and get ‘em back for the other good stuff.