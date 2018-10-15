Craft, not glory at Bistro du Marché

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Croque monsieur

As chefs became our new rock stars, “I want my food TV” turned out to be a truer slogan than “I want my MTV” ever was. Michelin stars, it seemed, were less the goal than TV appearances and way sexier than the craft, no doubt. How, then, does a chef like Jean-Michel Diot and his Bistro du Marché (7437 Girard Ave.) fit in? They don’t; gloriously, stubbornly, deliciously, they do not fit in at all.

Diot came to La Jolla with a big reputation and multiple Michelin star experience in his pocket. He’d been the opening chef at Brasserie Les Halles (where he was succeeded by one Anthony Bourdain), as well as other successful New York restaurants. In 1998 he moved to La Jolla to open Tapenade Restaurant (one of his first hires was Patrick Ponsaty, now of 1500 Ocean), which became one of San Diego’s top dining spots.

After a 17-year run, though, Tapenade lost its lease. Instead of reopening Tapenade, Diot rebranded as Bistro du Marché (named for the farmer’s market just down the street) and adopted a “bistronomy” concept. Bistronomy—a portmanteau of “bistro” and “gastronomy”—basically means casual fine dining that slots in somewhere between a simple bistro and traditional fine dining.

Perhaps there’s nothing on Diot’s menu that gets the point across as well as his tournedos, sauce au poivre noir and frites. It’s basically a version of the ubiquitous brasserie dish featuring filet mignon. It’s a simple dish, yes, but luxurious too and perfectly executed. It would fit equally well in a bistro or a fine dining establishment.

The pâté de campagne “Grand-Mère” underlines the message again. It’s simple, yes, but also refined. The texture is a bit silkier than a traditional country-style pork pâté but retains the rustic soul of the classic dish. The acidity and slight sweetness of the pickled vegetables play perfectly with the richness of the pâté.

The pâté is a holdover from Tapenade, as is Diot’s ravioli stuffed with a wild mushroom duxelles in a foamy port cream sauce. It’s a scandalously rich sauce with port and cream and, oh yes, truffles. But the key to the dish was the lightness of those raviolis. Somehow, despite the richness of that sauce—or maybe in part because of it—the dish was perfectly balanced.

Perhaps the best thing on Diot’s lunch menu is the Parisian classic croque monsieur sandwich. It is, of course, the ultimate ham sandwich featuring excellent ham and Swiss-type cheese on toast that is doused in a classic béchamel sauce. Diot’s version may be zero parts creative but that’s not the point: it’s a classic that’s perfectly executed.

The story’s the same with the duck confit. There’s nothing new about salted duck legs braised and stored in the duck’s own fat before being crisped in a pan. Serving them with rich mashed potatoes, green beans and a port reduction hardly scores creativity points. Again, hardly new but wonderfully executed.

And it’s that craft that is Diot’s hallmark. He’s had his brushes with the big time. But his career, and his food at Bistro du Marché, demonstrates that he doesn’t want whatever comes with TV food appearances. What’s important to him is the craft.