Cross Street’s chicken is reason to cross the street

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Seoul spicy wings

There are people who would walk a mile uphill for chicken wings. I’ve never been one of them. It’s just not a church at which I worship. I’ve been told it’s because I’m not from the South. I’ve been told it’s because I haven’t spent enough time in Buffalo. That all may be true, though as far as I’m concerned I’ve spent more than enough time in Buffalo.

Still, I’ve come to believe the real reason I didn’t love wings might have been because I hadn’t yet tasted the Korean fried chicken wings at Cross Street (4403 Convoy St.) in Kearny Mesa’s Convoy District.

Korean fried chicken features a thin, crunchy, clean and non-greasy skin with a moist, savory interior. The trademark skin of this KFC is the result of a process that’s importantly different from the version in America’s south. For one thing, it’s double fried. They pull the wings from the Fryolator part way through the cooking process, which allows the chicken to cool and the oil to return to a temperature at which, when the wings are dropped in again, the skin crisps dramatically.

The other main differences from your daddy’s KFC are the fact the chicken is seasoned after cooking, rather than before, and the batter includes both cornstarch and baking powder, giving it a lighter feel.

Cross Street offers six styles of wings, each of which are offered either bone-in or boneless. Other than laziness there is literally no reason to get boneless. Bone-in means flavor-in.

My favorite is the Seoul Spicy. The early, pre-opening accounts of it weren’t promising, but it’s a different story now. The wings feature a sticky-sweet sauce with a definite kick that may not knock customers’ socks off, but also makes them stand up in those socks and take notice. The incredible thing is that the skin somehow manages to stay crisp under that sauce. There are very few wings anywhere that I’ve tried that are as good, much less better, than the ones at Cross Street.

The OG is Cross Street’s version of the classic Korean fried chicken, and it does not disappoint. It has that comforting, familiar feel. It has that thin and crunchy, salty crust with that moist interior and bit of a bite. A bonus is that customers won’t need nearly as many napkins to get through it.

Cross Street has several non-wing choices of which the Chicken & Waffles is a particularly good rendition of the non-Korean classic. The Chicken Sliders are competent, but it almost seemed to be trying too hard, and the potato buns just weren’t sturdy enough to hold up to the Seoul Spicy sauce. Of the sides, Cross Street’s kim chi is a particularly fish sauce-forward version of the Korean staple, and the pickled daikon cubes offer a welcome acidity that accompanies most of the wings well.

Even after my excellent experience at Cross Street, I’d be fibbing if I said I’m prepared to walk a mile uphill for wings. But I’ll definitely drive to the Convoy District, even through rush hour traffic.