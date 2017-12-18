Dae Jaeng Keum keeps it real

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Banchan

"Fire,” Richard Pryor quipped, “is inspirational.”

The resonance of the joke was not limited to the fact Pryor had very nearly burnt himself to a crisp while freebasing. It captured a far deeper truth than that: Our relationship with fire is very nearly instinctual and elemental. It’s that feeling we get at backyard barbecues, and it’s something that’s on full display at Dae Jang Keum Korean BBQ (7905 Engineer Road) in the Convoy District.

Contemporary Korean barbecue is grilled meat, often (but not always) marinated with sweet, spicy or salty flavors and sometimes a kiss of sesame oil. At one level, of course, there’s fire involved in all Korean barbecue, but in San Diego that generally means gas or electricity. At DJK, though, the source of the fire is real charcoal (and not briquettes, either). Instead of just flipping a switch or turning a dial, an employee brings out a metal tray filled with red-hot coals. The smell of those coals will absolutely induce a smile. It feels, somehow, more real.

While bulgogi—thinly sliced beef marinated in a sweet sauce—is Korea’s national dish (its savory-sweet flavor profile is well-calibrated to appeal to Americans), perhaps a better entryway drug is thinly sliced brisket. The message is clear and direct: meat in its simplest form.

Thinly sliced beef tongue isn’t always available at Korean barbecue spots in San Diego. Nor is it much like grandmother’s boiled-to-death Eastern European tongue sandwiches or Mexican lengua tacos. It’s beefy and also surprisingly delicate. A minute of char on both sides results in a savory bite with just the slightest hint it’s offal.

Duck breast is another option at DJK, and while it’s ordinarily one of my favorite ingredients, it doesn’t particularly benefit from the K-BBQ treatment. Instead of rendering the delicious fat slowly, the hard glowing coals burn it quickly. The lack of seasoning emphasizes the gaminess of the meat at the expense of its inherent sweetness.

Joo mool luck, beef marinated in a touch of sesame oil, on the other hand was delicious, the sesame oil subtly bringing out the beef’s savory best. But there may be no better choice for the grill than the daeji galbi, pork rib meat in a slightly spicy and sweet marinade. The marinade gives the dish a layer of complexity, as opposed to the more direct and subtle messages of the non-marinated cuts.

There’s more than barbecue at DJK. The galbitang—a slow-simmered soup of short ribs, Korean radish and glass noodles—is a particular winner. The dumplings in the tteok mandu guk were downright bland, but the chicken broth was rich and deliciously spiced with black pepper. DJK’s banchan were good, particularly the kimchi, eggplant and cucumbers.

What separates DJK from the rest of San Diego’s Korean pack is the act of cooking over those real coals. It is, at the end of the day, that deep, essential, elemental connection to meat and fire that drives the popularity of Korean barbecue here and elsewhere. It feels, somehow, grounding. It is, somehow, inspirational.