Different ways to roll at Goi Cuon

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chicken, pork and Vietnamese sausage spring rolls

Mention “spring rolls” and most locals will immediately think of the familiar shrimp and pork varieties served as appetizers at pho restaurants all over town. But gỏi cuốn—“spring rolls” in Vietnamese—isn’t so much a single dish as they are a whole class of dishes. And Goi Cuon (420 Robinson Ave.), a new strip mall eatery in Hillcrest, is all about that.

All 15 of the fresh spring roll offerings at Goi Cuon come wrapped in rice paper with rice noodles, lettuce, mint and cilantro. Where the items differ are the featured proteins that share the inside of those rice paper wrappers. All come with two dipping sauces on the side: one a peanut sauce and the other a coconut sauce. And each also comes with a dollop of chili sauce and some garlic chips. All of Goi Cuon’s offerings are expertly rolled tight, but not excessively so, and all are structurally sound with perfect proportions of the different internal ingredients.

One of the best of the fresh spring rolls is the Vietnamese Sausage Pork (aka nem nuong cuốn) option. While the sausage itself is on the mild side, what makes it special is the inclusion of a tight cylinder of fried eggroll wrapper in the center of the spring roll. It provides a wonderful crunchy texture that contrasts with everything else in the dish.

Sugarcane spring rolls are an auto-order for me. If it’s on a menu, it’ll end up in my belly. At Goi Cuon, however, it’s on the menu but nearly always sold out. I visited five times and it was only available once. I had hopes this was because they were excellent. It turns out it’s because “they’re not very popular here,” according to one of the employees. That’s also likely due to the fact that they’re not very good. If the sausage pork was “mild,” the shrimp paste in the sugarcane spring rolls was downright bland.

The grilled pork banh mi was just sad. The surface of the rather ordinary bread was greasy, the proportion of vegetable matter to grilled pork was way off and the characteristic daikon and carrot pickles were AWOL. The grilled pork, once I got to it, was tasty—deeply savory with a hint of sweetness—but it wasn’t enough to save the sandwich.

The “pho rolls” are much better. They are, essentially, the flavors of pho done up as rice flour crepes instead of a noodle soup. They’re a bit of a practical challenge as finger food but worth it. Plus, they’re a great contrast to the spring rolls.

But Goi Cuon is really all about those spring rolls. One not to miss is the grilled chicken version. Often chicken in fresh spring rolls falls flat. This roll, on the other hand, popped with deep savory flavor. Other good options are the bean curd skin (with that same cylinder of fried eggroll wrapper) and the crispy tofu.

Goi Cuon has a great concept. Their menu shows the range of the Vietnamese fresh spring roll and related dishes. They have some consistency and service issues, no doubt, but when they execute their menu well, what they have to offer is very good indeed.