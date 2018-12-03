Do San Diego tacos really suck? Part I

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Tripa taco

A few years back I claimed, “The Taco Stand is proof that San Diego tacos suck.” Hyperbole? A tad clickbaity? Maybe. Have I never enjoyed a good taco in town? Sure I have, but I stand by the notion that tacos south of the border tend to be superior to the majority of those in the north. Tacos “El Chino” (22710, Ensenada-Rosarito 286, Rosarito) is Exhibit A.

El Chino’s logo and menu both bear the legend “tacos al pastor la especialidad de la casa,” and rightly so. Al pastor (“shepherd’s taco”) is Lebanese shawarma that landed in Mexico with lamb subbed out for pork, not to mention the Mexican flavors subbed in for Middle Eastern and tortillas instead of pita. El Chino’s innovation is the addition of a white sauce (crema and mayonnaise).

The result is a taco completely in balance: sweetness from the pineapple, savory from the pork and the chile, and with the white sauce’s slight acidity pulling it all together. I’ve tasted no better al pastor.

El Chino’s menu seems extensive: from carne asada and arracherra, to an offal and a vegetarian option. Physically, it stretches over the entire breadth of the kitchen. On closer examination though, it consists of a deceptively small group of proteins with different delivery systems: tacos, tortas, burritos, huaraches, etc.

Delivery system choice can be important. The buche (stomach) is offered as a taco but not a torta. I ignored this point only to learn later that the same exact filling that was great in a taco was less so in a torta. Why? It was partly mechanical (the tortilla held them in better) and partly a matter of flavor (the corn tortilla made the best of the offal’s minerally notes). If the buche tacos were good, the tripa (chitterling) versions were nearly perfect: seared to the point of caramelizing the outside while leaving the inside fully cooked and tender with just a hint of minerality.

Choice of delivery system also mattered with the chicken. At gringo “Mexican” places, chicken tends to range from tough to tasteless. At El Chino, the breast was beautifully cooked, tender and juicy. It was good whether as the filling for a taco or a burrito (bigger, almost American-style). But the way the chicken combined with the burrito’s cheese and guacamole created a whole greater than the sum of its parts.

There’s precision of flavors and textures in everything El Chino does. North of la linea and it almost doesn’t matter what you order; the flavors aren’t distinct and the textures are nearly uniform. At El Chino, it matters. Take those tripa and buche options: on paper they might seem similar, but El Chino’s takes were significantly different in both flavor and texture. That’s how it was with everything: the chicken is moist, the al pastor crispy and the flavors of each are all their own.

Tacos El Chino isn’t some high-end restaurant. It’s one of innumerable taco joints on a touristy stretch in one of Baja’s most touristy towns. But it also just happens to be a step above the others. While it may not answer the question of whether San Diego tacos actually suck, it certainly tends to show how much easier it is to find really good ones south of the border.