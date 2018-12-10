Do San Diego tacos really suck? Part II: Tuétano Taqueria

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Tuétano

It’s been said there are three parts to every taco: tortilla, filling and salsa. There’s a fourth, however, and it may be the most important one: balance. It’s the balance of flavors and textures, and the ratio of filling-to-tortilla. It’s no single one of those but it’s the magic, the soul, which makes them work together. It’s not learned: it’s felt. And it’s in every taco and every dish at Tuétano Taqueria (143 West San Ysidro Blvd.).

Tuétano Taqueria is owned by Priscilla Curiel (formerly of Talevera Azul). At the heart of Tuétano is the item Curiel made for years with her side-hustle catering company: birria. In the right hands, birria (red meat slow-cooked in broth with chiles, cinnamon, clove and vinegar) is a glorious stew. Even average cooks can put out a half-decent bowl because it’s an inherently forgiving dish. And that’s the problem. There’s a birria joint on just about every corner in much of Mexico and Southern California as well. It’s ubiquitous and, more often than not, it tastes less than extraordinary.

And that’s what makes Tuétano Taqueria’s version remarkable. It’s comfort food, yes, but it’s also deceptively complex: savory, sweet and sour, with bitter and umami. All of it is rendered with precision, definition and balance. It hits nearly all the marks.

That’s where the tuétano (roasted bone marrow) comes in. Beef marrow is one of the most flavorful fats on the rock. Curiel offers her tuétano as a side with the idea of adding a bit of the marrow to her tacos. It’s a minor stroke of brilliance that takes the birria tacos to another level. The birria already had balance but with the tuétano, it has soul as well.

The tuétano makes less sense with the quesabirria taco (cheese melted on a tortilla with the birria inside). The marrow duplicates the role of the cheese. The best and purest way to experience the birria may be as consomé with an extra couple tortillas: sip and dip to the heart’s content.

Birria and tuétano is not the entire focus of Tuétano Taqueria. As good as the birria taco may be, the conchinita pibil—Yucateca-style pork traditionally pit-roasted in banana leaves, an achiote and sour-orange marinade, garlic and spices—may be better. Curiel’s saucy take on the dish captures its essential flavors and is, once again, perfectly complemented by the tuétano.

It’s the same with pretty much every taco there: perfectly balanced. A part of that is the house-made tortillas. It’s hard to put anything decent in a wonderful tortilla and not have it at least be a bit extraordinary. The salsa verde in which the chicharron were cooked was less acidic than most and the longaniza (think a meatier chorizo cured for less time) was excellent but it was those tortillas that were the stars of the show.

One of the great American misconceptions about Mexican food is that it’s spicy. It can be, but spice, like every other element in Mexican food, must be kept in balance. And that’s what it’s about at Tuétano Taqueria: balance and soul. And when a taco has both, it’s not going to suck, no matter which side of the border it’s on.