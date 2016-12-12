Does Tortas Washmobile do street food or wash your car?

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Carne asada tortas at Tortas Washmobile

Wife (Gilda Radner): New Shimmer is a floor wax!

Husband (Dan Akroyd): No, New Shimmer is a dessert topping!

Wife: It's a floor wax!

Husband: It's a dessert topping!

Wife: It's a floor wax, I'm telling you!

Husband: It's a dessert topping, you cow!

Spokesman (Chevy Chase): [entering quickly] Hey, hey, hey, calm down, you two. New Shimmer is both a floor wax and a dessert topping! Here, I'll spray some on your mop...and some on your butterscotch pudding.

Saturday Night Live, Season 1, Episode 9

The "Tortas Washmobile" name may sound like something right out of a Saturday Night Live sketch but the carne asada tortas it slings are what every little carne asada torta wants to be when it grows up. They're what they ought to be. The name came from the shop's origin as a nameless food cart at Tijuana's first carwash. Now, at its location near the Tijuana Xolos Estadio Caliente (one of four) Tortas Washmobile (Trincheras, Hipodromo, 22020 Tijuana, B.C.) has returned again to its carwash roots.

Along with tacos, tortas are at the very core of Mexican street food. From the torta ahogada ("drowned torta") of Guadalajara to the incredible creativity of Mexico Cityís street vendors to the carnivorous festival that is the torta cubana (no particular relationship to the similarly named Cubano sandwich), tortas are Mexico's answer to the sub sandwich. However, whereas subs are about multiple layers of ingredients on an enormous roll, tortas are generally focused on one or more meats with accompaniments like avocado, pickled vegetables and salsa on telera bread. They are, in essence, tacos done up in sandwich form.

Washmobile's menu consists of carne asada tortas, carne asada tortas and, as a demonstration of their commitment to variety, carne asada tortas. Carne asada tortas is what it does, and it's the only thing it does. And when a restaurant makes the call to do one thing and only one thing it must do that very well. Washmobile does.

Washmobile starts by butterflying beef brisket—a tough but incredibly flavorful cut of meat—so that it will cook to tenderness quickly. Then the beef is marinated in a spicy citrus marinade for 12 hours. Washmobile gives the brisket a quick grill over mesquite coals. Once done, the chopped meat sits in a pool of its own juices as the bread is toasted next to it on the grill. While Washmobile calls its bread "telera," it seems more like a cross between true telera bread and something resembling ciabatta. The tortero builds the torta by giving the toasted bread a swipe of mayo, a dollop of guacamole, pickled onions, an acidic salsa and the tender, juicy, caramelized and savory brisket.

So while the name may bring to mind a vintage SNL sketch and send mixed messages, thereís no ambiguity when it comes to Tortas Washmobile. The central message is the big flavors of the meat. The accompaniments retain their individuality and each serves to complement that central message. It's possible that the best part is the way the meat juices soak into the toasted bread.

And that's no joke.