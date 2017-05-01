Drowning in torta goodness at El Gallito

× Expand Photo Michael Gardiner Torta ahogada

Just about anything taken to its logical extreme falls apart. The torta ahogadas (“drowned tortas”) of Guadalajara are an example of that. They take the Mexican torta to its logical extreme, and they certainly fall apart. However, there is definitely nothing wrong with that. In fact, that’s a good thing.

One of the best places to find out why is the El Gallito (1008 Industrial Blvd.) torta truck permanently parked in a Toys “R” Us parking lot in Chula Vista.

Tortas are Mexico’s version of submarine sandwiches and are one of the classic forms of Mexican street food. In their most common incarnations, tortas feature one or more meats with accompaniments such as avocado, pickled vegetables and salsa on telera bread. They are, in essence, variations on the theme of taco done in the key of sandwich. Tortas tend not to be the tidiest of affairs. The telera not being particularly structurally sound, torta fillings invariably find ways to escape the bread’s confines.

But if tortas are messy, ahogadas take that tendency beyond their logical extreme. In its classic form, the torta ahogada is a carnitas-filled sandwich utterly drowned in sauce (either a spicy arbol chile sauce or one somewhere between a salsa rojo and spaghetti sauce). The urge to reach for fork and knife is overwhelming but there’s none to be found. Tortas ahogada should—no, must—be eaten with the utensils God gave you: your hands. Fortunately, unlike usual utensils, napkins (and even hand wipes) are generally available.

At El Gallito, the classic carnitas filling is rather untraditional. Instead of pork braised in its own rendered fat—incredibly delicious if not precisely what your cardiologist had in mind—El Gallito oven roasts the pork without fat. While oven-roasted faux-carnitas might ordinarily be a poor substitute for the real thing, the simple fact is that a torta ahogada isn’t all about the filling. It’s not the star of this dish.

Rather, the star—as El Gallito’s version shows—is the bread. Instead of soft telera, the bread used for tortas ahogada is more like a superb, crusty French bread crossed with sourdough. The hard crust, which initially protects the bread from the onslaught of sauce, slowly absorbs that sauce, evolving and giving the sandwich another flavor, another dimension, altogether. It’s a dish that develops over time even as you eat it.

El Gallito offers their classic ahogadas (#1 on the three item menu) anywhere on a 1 to 10 heat scale. Five was not too hot for me; eight was. They also offer a “gemma” version of the torta featuring a creamy chipotle sauce. While that cools the dish down, it also detracts from its direct message. There’s also a tostada featuring its signature roast carnitas. Stick with the #1: it is spicy, savory, messy and marvelous.

El Gallito’s tortas ahogada are a reason to go miles out of your way. They’re a hot mess in the best possible way. They’re a reason to get your hands messy. They’re the pot of gold at the end of a deliciously sloppy rainbow.