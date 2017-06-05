Eating Nemo at Tacos Nemo

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Making tacos at Nemo

It’s well settled fish tacos neither originated in San Diego nor emerged from Ralph Rubio’s head like Athena from Zeus’. Nor is it likely they originated in San Felipe where Rubio found them on a 1974 Spring Break trip. The truth of their origin is somewhat South of San Diego and West of San Felipe: Ensenada, where I found Tacos Nemo (Avenida Gastelum at Sixth).

The origins of today’s fish taco likely lie in the Port of Ensenada where Japanese fishing boats tied up and Mexican food vendors tried, mostly unsuccessfully, to sell to those fishermen. One eventually got the idea of selling the fishermen fish fried in the kind of batter they were using for their tempura. That, and a tortilla, and those Japanese fishermen were handed pretty much the same stuff that’s now handed to every Ensenada fish taco customer.

Likely the most famous fish taco vendor in Ensenada—one to whom the invention of the fish taco is (occasionally) apocryphally attributed—is Tacos El Fénix. Others have surpassed it, though, with one called “Fish Tacos Ensenada” (“Los Originales Tacos de Pescado” en Español) getting attention lately. When I went to check it out, though, what I got was slightly soggy fish and less-than-fresh shrimp. A bit flummoxed, I looked down the street and saw a familiar fishy face: Nemo.

Tacos Nemo is nothing more than a street cart with a cute (and likely copyright-violating) mascot, some salsas, vegetables and a mother-and-son team working a deep fry rig. The fish and shrimp emerging from that fryer is perfectly executed, well-seasoned and utterly delicious. Unlike on the north side of the border a Mexican fish taco is handed to you simply: one to two pieces of fried fish (depending on fish and cut) on a single corn tortilla. Each diner dresses the fish to his or her taste: one of several salsas, white sauce, fresh cabbage, pickled onions, hot sauces and more.

The fish at Nemo is mako shark (itself an upgrade from the angelito down the street). It comes freshly fried with a crispy batter that is distinctly crunchier than its tempura origin would suggest. But that doesn’t make it worse. The weight and crunch of the fried batter are the perfect frame for the moist fish. Mako shark is about as meaty and savory as fish gets, but that seasoned batter brings out its inherent sweetness too.

Tacos Nemo may not have the best condiment bar among Ensenada fish taco stands, but it does have one that should be required. Just as shark brings out the best in the batter and the batter brings out the best in the shark, the pickled red onions complete that triangle. The acidity of the pickle cuts through the fat of the fried fish, and the sweetness of the pickled onion highlights that aspect of the fish.

The fish taco didn’t originate in San Diego or San Felipe, nor did it start at Tacos Nemo. And while Ralph Rubio certainly made more money off his than Nemo, I would be surprised if Rubio’s ever made a fish taco better than Tacos Nemo.