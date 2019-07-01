Excellence under the arbor at Animalón

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Lobster tallarines with mole, tomato jam and crema

In July 2013, I wrote, “the best restaurant in our region may not be in San Diego… it may not even be in this country.” At that time, I was referring to Javier Plascencia’s Misión 19 in Tijuana.

Now, though, it may not even be the best restaurant in Plascencia’s empire. And this is not because of any failings at Misión 19. It’s because Plascencia’s Valle de Guadalupe restaurant, Animalón (Carretera Tecate-Ensenada Km 83, 22750 Valle de Guadalupe) captures the essence of the Cali-Baja dining style better than any other restaurant.

Meals at Animalón are outdoors, under the protecting arbor of a 200-year-old live oak and on a section of the Casa Magoni vineyard that Animalón shares with Finca Altozano, another Plascencia restaurant. Dining outdoors is not all that uncommon in Baja—and Valle—restaurants. Standouts like Malva and Deckman’s en el Mogor helped establish that. But there may be no restaurant setting in Baja, perhaps none anywhere, quite as idyllic as the one found at Animalón.

From an amuse-bouche of a single mussel inside an edible “mussel shell” and a spiced genoise (think sponge cake) to the toasted oak ice cream dessert—and everything in between—Plascencia and chef Oscar Torres created a menu that is all about Baja California. It is all perfectly executed. And it is all delicious.

Take, for example, the seared octopus with pipián pesto, chile morita emulsion and crispy tentacles. Octopus is, perhaps, the signature ingredient of Cali-Baja cuisine. It’s nearly a cliché. But Plascencia and Torres reimagine it, poaching the octopus in sous vide bags before searing it on the grill. They then use the octopus liquid from the bags to make crackers. The technical virtuosity and creativity are exceeded only by the sensual pleasures resulting from the textural and flavor contrasts.

One of the signature dishes at Animalón is clay baked lamb barbacoa. Barbacoa is a mainland Mexican method of meat cookery in which primal cuts are slow-steamed in an earthen pit over coals. Instead of cooking the lamb in a pit, Plascencia and Torres wrap it in banana leaves and then wrap that in clay to grill in personal portions. They pair the result with charred salsa, pickled red onions and flour tortillas. It’s a dramatic, contemporary and very Baja take on an ancient classic.

Perhaps the real stunner at Animalón is the lobster meat that is so tightly wound in parallel strands of spaghetti that it reads visually as a single noodle. That sits atop a rich lobster mole, tomato jam and Mexican crema. It is, again, a technical triumph but also a conceptual one; referencing Puerto Nuevo’s heritage as a lobster village, as well as a parade of influences on the region’s cuisine. Mostly, though, it’s utterly delightful.

Ultimately, what made Misión 19 special back in 2013 was the way it captured the zeitgeist of what was happening in Tijuana at the time. It was food for Tijuanenses by Tijuanenses, but just as inspired, and made with as much technical prowess as found anywhere. What makes Animalón special is that it takes some of that and does it in the language of Baja. This restaurant could not be anywhere else. Everything on every plate is from Baja. That idyllic setting is pure Baja. And it is all convincing. Everything about it asks the rhetorical question: “where else would you ever want to be?”