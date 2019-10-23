Excellent Empanadas Downtown

× Expand Empanada Kitchen excels with these hand pies—especially with the broccoli-bacon, sweet corn-basil and ham and cheese dishes. (Photo by Michael A. Gardiner)

Every country run by Spain has its own version of empanadas. From Argentina to Belize and Chile to even the Philippines, this ubiquitous class of hand pies featuring tasty morsels wrapped in dough are not just part of the cuisine but highlights. There’s nowhere on the rock, though, where empanadas are more central, more prototypical and more brilliant than Argentina. Perhaps the best place in San Diego to taste that is Empanada Kitchen (819 C Street) on the edge of Downtown.

The empanada’s roots lie in Galicia in Spain’s Northwest. Instead of a single-serving hand pie, Gallegan empanadas are large, two-crust affairs traditionally baked in a round or rectangular plate. The yeasted dough exterior holds fillings, usually including onions and sweet peppers along with seafood or chicken.

Unlike the original Gallegan model, Latin American empanadas are single-serving hand pies; some fried, others baked. Some use wheat-based doughs, others use yuca, plantain or corn flour, and fats vary from country to country. Argentina’s versions are made with a yeastless, wheat-based dough and are baked with crimped edges (often elaborately so) and a nearly infinite variety of fillings (sweet or savory).

Empanada Kitchen’s offerings are true to the Argentine style. They offer nine daily empanadas (ranging from highly carnivorous to vegan) plus a daily special. The shape and crimping on the edges of each style of empanada are unique. Pictorial cards help the diner identify which crimping corresponds to which style.

Hands down their best empanada was the lamb. It’s slow braised in red wine with onions, carrots and rosemary. The result is unbelievably tender with deep lamb flavor that’s highlighted and given definition by the rosemary and the aromatics. Nearly as good was the sweet corn, basil and mozzarella bound by a béchamel sauce. It had a luxurious feel with the corn and basil hitting totally different sweet notes.

I was excited for the ratatouille empanada but ended up disappointed. The vegetables themselves were overcooked (a personal bugaboo) and under salted. The beef version—Argentina’s most famous empanada—also underwhelmed, largely on account of the dryness of the beef.

But, frankly, these were the only two empanadas I tried that were anything less than excellent. The ham and cheese version is usually my favorite Argentine empanada. It’s a classic flavor combination and the flaky baked crust was the perfect frame. On one trip I had a broccoli and bacon empanada, hardly a classic. It could easily have fallen flat but the fat from the bacon actually took the broccoli to another level.

Empanada Kitchen offers two versions of its chimichurri: one spicy and one mild, both in the classic Argentine chopped (not pureed) style. Chimichurris, while classically Argentine, are not usually intended as an empanada dipping sauce. While I recognize the tradition and while most of the ones I tried definitely didn’t need a sauce, none were any worse for a dip and a swirl.

Empanadas may be ubiquitous in Latin America. There is, in fact, no shortage of them in America. But the Argentine-style baked ones at Empanada Kitchen, with their light, flaky, buttery pastry wrapping, show just how much more than a simple hand pie empanadas can be.

Empanada Kitchen, 819 C Street, Downtown, 619-288-9419, empanada-kitchen.com