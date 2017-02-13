Fast food transformed to art at Sushi Tadokoro

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Kohada

Sushi is often treated as either high art or commoditized fast food. Aficionados celebrate the uber-expensive omakase tasting menus of places like Urasawa in Beverly Hills even as a businesswoman grabs uber-cheap supermarket sushi on her way home from the office. No doubt high end sushi and supermarket stuff are at opposite ends of the spectrum, but both are historically accurate. For a glimpse of how that can be, head to Sushi Tadokoro (2244 San Diego Ave.) in Old Town.

Sushi is young, having begun less than 200 years ago as fast food in the streets of Tokyo (then called “Edo”). The city’s people then, as now, were not known for their patience and, by pairing Japan’s much-older raw fish traditions with rice, its national staple, enterprising vendors delivered food-to-go from the bay in front of them. The vinegared rice helped preserve the fish, and wasabi (Japanese horseradish) offered anti-bacterial properties, both useful features on street carts lacking refrigeration. Edomae sushi vendors developed numerous other techniques for extending the shelf-life of the fish that also had the benefit of enhancing flavor: curing, marinating in soy sauce, simmering in broth, and more. It was these that allowed the vendors to commoditize the fish and thus serve the Tokyo businessmen on the go.

Sushi Tadokoro chef-owner Takeaki Tadokoro began our omakase (literally “I’ll leave it up to you”) with kombucha-cured halibut, harking back to the original Tokyo tradition. It was a perfect prologue for what was to come: a rectangular “plate,” a ball of gari (pickled ginger) and a single diagonally-placed log of rice topped by fish, its translucent flesh stained by cure and soy. While we often think of sushi as being about fish, it’s really about the rice. Tadokoro’s take was extraordinary: still warm, each rice grain toothsome, the whole holding together, and a perfect balance of vinegar and sweetness.

Next up was a classic Edomae offering: kohada (gizzard shad). Americans don’t tend to favor shiny fish, largely because of the oil content and resulting strong flavor. The kohada is cured in salt for about an hour before a bath in vinegar. The result is flavorful richness with a hint of vinegar that, once you get the hang of it, likely becomes “the good stuff” for you.

The art of omakase lies in the progression of dishes, moving classically from lighter flavors to heavier. Tadokoro does this too but in dance form. He goes from white fish to shiny, playing with offal and unusual ingredients such as baby conger eel, before finishing with anago (broiled and sauced salt water eel). Among the highlights were aji (Spanish mackerel), the two courses of sardine (first nigiri, then the fried skeleton) and cuttlefish sperm, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, actually did taste creamy.

But my favorite was the zuke tuna in a soy brandy marinade with yuzu pepper garnish. It was a bit of nigiri that brought the meal right back to its Edomae roots: a technique designed to protect the fish and extend its shelf life that also had the happy by-product of enhancing its flavor. That’s what Edomae sushi was—and still is—all about.

And that’s what Sushi Tadokoro is all about: fast food done as art with the lines, both invisible and immutable, connecting the two.