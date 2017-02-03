Finding the flavor of Ensenada at Mercado Los Globos

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner A fruiteria at Mercado Los Globos

There may be no surer way to take a city’s temperature—and find its flavor—then at its public market. A trip through Barcelona’s La Boqueria or Paris’ Marché Rungis gives you a sense of each city. The color, low-key chaos and culinary gems in Tijuana’s Mercado Hidalgo do the same. It’s even more true for the Mercado Los Globos (Calles Nueve to Coral and Morelos to Juarez) in Ensenada.

The Mercado is a food market and a quasi-permanent junk/treasure shop. Much of it’s housed in a large, semi-enclosed structure with vendor stalls and roll-up gates. On weekends it overflows that structure’s bounds and a sprawling flea market flows out into the streets to the Mercado’s north. If you’re looking for audio equipment or kitchen wares, boots or baseball bats, dresses or DVDs, you’ll likely find amazing deals at the Mercado’s west end.

But if you go east you’ll find something of a foodie paradise. Take, for example, the amazing cheeses at Cremería Los Globos near the market’s southeast corner. The mild, slightly funky Castillo Real is great, but a stinky, creamy blue cheese is still better. Tasting isn’t just encouraged; it’s a really good idea.

There’s no shortage of vegetable shops in the Mercado. The best are those closest to the structure’s perimeter. One, near the northwest corner, offers restaurant quality, pristine vegetables worthy of Specialty Produce. And nearly all the dried chiles are soft, pliable and just bursting with flavor.

Mercado butcher shops—like Carniceria Rodriguez—really shine. Don’t depend just on what’s displayed: Ask for what you want. The Sonora beef’s superb and the pork’s fatty and tasty; none of that “other white meat” crap here. It tastes like pork should taste, not like chicken in mammalian form.

Then there’s the Mercado’s street food. From Antojitos Mary Cristy—with seemingly permanent lines so long we’ve never braved them—to the great birria tacos at Los Panchitos (in a cart labeled “Birria de Res Jacqueline”), the Mercado offers no shortage of great snacking options. The best strategy for eating at the Mercado is grazing. Get whatever looks good at one place then move on to the next and do the same there.

But don’t miss the squash blossom and mushroom quesadillas at the barely labeled Quesadillas y Memelas near the Mercado’s northeast corner. Fresh squash blossoms and button mushrooms are cooked on the griddle just to take their raw edge off and served inside folded halves of wide oval-shaped memela tortillas with just enough Oaxaca cheese to pull it all together. They are fresh, rich and simply delicious.

And those quesadillas were something of a metaphor for the place. They’re not fancy but they’re tasty and terrific. They’re out of the ordinary and not exactly rustic but feel grounded and very real. They’re just like the Mercado itself, which feels like it’s been there forever but actually only dates to 1979. Both the restaurant and Mercado seem comfortable in what they are if they’re not completely sure who they are.

And the same might be said of Ensenada itself.