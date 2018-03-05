Fine dining in pizza form at Cucina Urbana

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Casalingo pepperoni, fennel sausage, mozzarella and peppadew peppers

It was in the midst of the Great Recession that Tracy Borkum closed fine dining fixture Laurel Restaurant in Bankers Hill in favor of Cucina Urbana (505 Laurel St.), a concept more in tune with the times. Special occasion California-French refinement (and the attendant price tag) made way for a less fussy, Cal-Italian sensibility that was also affordable (no menu items over $20). A decade on, it’s now clear that while some elegance was sacrificed at the altar of budget, the flavors and culinary sophistication were not.

It wasn’t only the address that remained after 2009’s reboot but Chef Joe Magnanelli as well. Where the Laurel space oozed sophistication and the food was intricate, elegant and composed, Urbana is more casual with a rustic feel and décor. There were no pizzas on the menu at Laurel; there are at Urbana. While Urbana is definitely not “a pizza joint” there really is no better way to taste Urbana’s casual sophistication than in those pizzas.

Take, for example, the potato, leek and prosciutto pizza with mozzarella, fennel pollen and chilies. It’s basically a vichyssoise (or, slightly more accurately, a Parmentier) soup done in pizza form. The gentle, delicate oniony flavor of the leeks is there as is the creaminess that, in the soup form, is provided by potatoes, but on the pizza comes in the form of mozzarella. What may have read visually as slices of pepperoni (or as prosciutto) are actually thin oval slices of purple potato, and that prosciutto is there throughout the pizza in ground form. It becomes clear quickly that there’s a cheffie intelligence at work here.

The crust of Urbana’s pizzas–perhaps the most important part of any pizza–ends up somewhere between the Neopolitan and New York styles, perhaps closer to the former. It’s a thin crust but without Neopolitan’s characteristic chewy, savory and deliciously bready bulbous bubbling at the edge. And while it’s not quite as firm as the New York pizza it is, at times, strong enough to fold.

The spicy guanciale, marinated tomato and smoked cheddar with béchamel, fresno chili and basil is another pizza one’s not likely to find at the corner delivery place. Guanciale is cured but unsmoked pork cheek; think lovechild of bacon and prosciutto. The cheek of just about any creature is its tastiest part, and it is definitely what makes this dish. But pairing it with the sweetness of the tomato, the smoke of the cheddar, creaminess of the béchamel and the heat of the chiles gives the guanciale a perfect stage on which to perform.

For a somewhat less exotic take on pizza try the Casalingo pepperoni and fennel sausage with mozzarella and peppadew pepper. It’s basically a meat lover’s pizza, but takes a step back from protein overload insanity. And there is a lot more at Urbana (the fried squash blossoms are a specialty and the pastas—particularly the two meat Bolognese—are excellent picks).

But it is those pizzas that are at the core of what they do. There’s a reason Borkum put a pizza oven in the place. It is in those pizzas that the creative soul of Laurel lives on.