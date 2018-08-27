Fine dining Mexican in the East Village

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Baby carrot adobada

I cannot definitively rule out the possibility that somewhere, on some street corner in San Diego, there are tacos as good as the ones Andrew Bent is serving. I also can’t rule out the technical possibility I’ll win the lottery today, but I certainly wouldn’t want to bet on it. At the end of the day, it’s simply a far better bet that there are no tacos in town better than those at Lola 55 (1290 F St.), which recently opened in the East Village.

The fact that Lola’s is so good, and so soon after opening, it’s tempting to call it an overnight sensation. It isn’t. It’s the result of a nearly two-year development process between Bent and primary owner, Frank Vizcarra. There was the grueling recipe development and far-flung research, and for Bent, it also involved stints cooking with René Redzepi at the Noma Mexico pop-up in Tulum and at Enrique Olvera’s Criollo in Oaxaca. Bent’s own background includes the legendary Chez Panisse in Berkeley as well as local stints at Carnitas Snack Shack, Puesto and as Executive Chef at Tender Greens. Vizcarra, a restaurant business veteran, has his own Tender Greens connections, having invested substantially in the chain and bringing restaurateur Danny Meyer into the company.

The success of Lola starts with extraordinary corn tortillas because, bottom line, a taco is only as good as its tortilla. Two of the best tacos on the menu are carnivorous delights. The ribeye carne asada taco, at one level, features familiar, comforting flavors. But it’s so much more than that: a luscious, luxurious, perfectly medium rare mesquite grilled steak with crispy leeks, smoky pasilla chile sauce and a blistered jalapeño salsa. The pork belly al pastor taco takes the classic combination of pork, achiote marinade with pineapple and elevates it further with a sexy, sinful slab of pork belly.

Two more of the best tacos at Lola are vegan. Squash blossoms are stuffed with an almond “cream cheese” on top of a beet soyrizo and finished with a gracefully arcing potato “chicharron” strip. The taco is gorgeous and requires absolutely no compromise for non-vegans to relish. The flavor profile of the baby carrot adobada tacos is reminiscent of the pork belly dish but with the carrots’ sweetness subbed in for the pork.

There are so many more excellent tacos at Lola. There’s smoked carnitas with shaved tomatillos playing the role of acidic lime but also echoing sliced radish. There’s the spicy smoked fish featuring Carolina Reaper chiles.

And it’s not just tacos: There’s the aguachile with a glorious mango habanero chile broth, as well as the mole ice cream which, Bent explained, was inspired by a mole paste at Tijuana’s Mercado Hidalgo. It could very well be my favorite scoop of ice cream ever.

It’s shockingly easy to see the tacos at Lola as composed dishes, fine dining-style, with the tortillas themselves acting as tasty plates. They have that level of refinement, both in presentation and flavor. And yet, the most remarkable thing about Lola’s food is that these incredibly sophisticated dishes all have the soul of a taco. They’re grounded, and there is both a simplicity and directness to them that high-end tacos almost invariably lack. They’re beautiful, yes, but not precious.

And there are, likely, none better in town.