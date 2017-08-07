Fish market fresh at Point Loma Seafoods

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Smoked halibut collar

It’s a surefire formula that’s no secret: The best way to make really good food is to get incredibly fresh ingredients and not screw them up.

That’s harder than it sounds, sure, but it’s even harder to make great food without following that formula. And that, perhaps, is the best reason to go get lunch at Point Loma Seafoods (2805 Emerson St.).

Part fresh fish market and part restaurant, Point Loma Seafoods grew out of the sport-fishing trade in 1963 when the Christianson family began selling fish purchased from sport anglers. Soon after, the Christiansons expanded the business by smoking and processing the fish. A restaurant followed.

The Point Loma Seafoods market offers a wide variety (but not always the same varieties) of fresh fish at retail. From local albacore and yellowtail to crab and lobster, there are always good choices. The best strategy may be to go for whatever is local and cheapest: that’s going to be freshest.

The restaurant’s menu includes many of the usual seafood shack suspects: fried seafood, cocktails and chowders, salads and sandwiches. But the menu isn’t the best place to go. Rather, take a hard left after entering the shop and head for the smoked fish case; it’s one of the things the Christiansons generally (but not always) do really well.

Once there, go for any fish collars they have available (halibut, yellowtail, tuna or salmon, for instance). The fattiness of collars makes them one of any fish’s most flavorful parts and helps it stand up to the smoke. The halibut collar may be the best with its white flesh glistening from the fat and the smoke acting as a slightly piquant spice. If the collars aren’t in, go for the tuna jerky. However, there is no better way to finish off a meal at Point Loma Seafoods than its “squaw candy.” It’s a sweet, smoked salmon belly: fish in candy form.

The “get great stuff and don’t screw it up” approach is far from foolproof. It fails most often when someone tries to get fancy or does something silly. Take, for example, Point Loma Seafood’s lobster rolls. The lobster itself is great, no doubt, but it cohabits rolls that are barely supermarket quality along with somewhat crunchy lettuce with mayo that is sub-Hellman’s at best. The clam strips are breaded to the point one wonders if “clam” isn’t a euphemism or a reference rather than a reality. Its chowders are average, at best, with the best being an off-menu 50/50 combination of Manhattan and New England styles. Pro-tip: screw with them and say they put the red inside the white rather than the other way around. It’s always good for a laugh.

Better yet, stay off-menu and grab a small tin of picked crab and a baguette. Slice the baguette open, slather it with the house tartar sauce and stuff it with the crab. This is unpretentious perfection: great crab, good bread (if not baked in-house) and good tartar sauce. It is simple, rustic and a crucial ingredient that is definitely not screwed up.

And just as with the tartar sauce, that is what Point Loma Seafoods should be, and mostly is, about; not screwing up.