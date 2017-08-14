Fish market fresh at Point Loma Seafoods

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Wiejska, shrimp chorizo and smoked andouille sausages

I’m a sucker for a place that does one thing and does it well. It generally means the owners have the passion, courage of their convictions and the work ethic to craft special things. Point Loma’s Mastiff Sausage Company (2820 Historic Decatur Road in the Liberty Public Market) has all that and does just that.

Mastiff is all about celebrating the glories of meat in all its tubular wonder: sausages, sausages and a few items that go well with sausages. Mankind has been making sausages for more than two millennia. Homer mentioned them in The Odyssey, and the name of Epicharmus’ The Oyra is often translated as “The Sausage.” Numerous Romans described both sausages as well as salting and preservation techniques that are recognizable to modern charcuterie.

Sausage making is, at its base, an efficient butchery practice: use unfancied bits of meat and fat, then salt and/or smoke them for preservation and stuff them in a tube (traditionally cleaned intestines). In fact, the English word “sausage” is derived from the Latin word “salsus,” meaning salted. Traditionally, sausage styles differ from country-to-country and even county-to-county.

Mastiff makes a lot of these different styles. Generally in stock are bratwurst, spicy Italian, smoked Andouille, chicken coconut curry, chicken apple brandy, smoked Jalapeno cheddarwurst, bacon wrapped hot dog, smoked apple and sage (the only regular veggie option) and shrimp and pork chorizo. But Mastiff regularly offers other styles as daily specials.

On one trip we ordered two such specials as sandwiches: wild boar with rosemary and apple and cognac chicken mushroom and Parmesan. The former was rich and savory with only the slightest hint of a gaminess that was balanced by the sweetness of the apple. But it was the strong herbaceousness of the rosemary that really made the sausage work. The cognac chicken sausage was good as well, with the cognac giving it a hint of sweetness and the mushroom and Parmesan providing an umami punch.

While the sandwich is a convenient delivery mechanism, the best approach to Mastiff’s sausages is “protein style” in the “Sausage Sampler” featuring three different sausages cut to bite-size pieces along with two “toppings.” We got the Polish (Wiejska), shrimp chorizo and smoked Andouille sausages. The Polish—a classic countryside, farmhouse style kielbasa—was, perhaps, the best kielbasa I’ve tasted: rich, savory and meaty instead of the faint acidity one gets from most American mass-produced versions. The Andouille was less surprising. The shrimp chorizo, though, was remarkable for its meatiness. The spiciness of the sausage married the richness of the shrimp and the result had all the characteristic flavors of chorizo, but with a surprising lightness.

Mastiff offers a number of sides and garnishes, from bacon or blue cheese crumbles to roasted onion, peppers or sauerkraut. There are also pickled vegetable garnishes, which I would recommend along with the fermented options. They both cut through and complement the sausages best.

Ultimately, though, Mastiff is all about the sausages: meat in tubular form. The variety of sausage options is admirable and the quality is just as impressive. It is what they do, the only thing they do, and it is a true celebration of cylindrical meat.