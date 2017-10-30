Fung Fung Yuen is the big, new dim sum player in town

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Stewed tripe

For decades of my life a week wouldn’t go by without enjoying dim sum. Ever since I moved back to San Diego in the mid ‘90s the local scene has been dominated by two Convoy District dim sum palaces: Jasmine Seafood Restaurant and Emerald Chinese Cuisine. Now, Mira Mesa has an enormous competitor: Fung Fung Yuen (10660 Camino Ruiz). It is, essentially, more of the same only newer, shinier, bigger and—sadly—less consistent.

Fung Fung Yuen’s owner, Simon Lee (formerly of Sushiya) took over a former Hometown Buffet site, the defining feature of which is its size. And that size can best be described in one word: massive. Two months into its run, and after I’ve visited five times, Fung Fung Yuen still seems to be struggling with some of the problems that size presents.

Fung Fung Yuen seemed to get two dishes right every time I visited. While the stewed beef tripe and the chicken feet are among the least likely to appeal to many non-Chinese diners, both are tender and rich. What’s more, both show why some of the best flavors in dim sum are often found in the more exotic dishes.

Unfortunately, the casual dim sum eater would likely go for the steamed dumplings, and the dish is one of Fung Fung Yuen’s least consistent dishes. On one trip, the har gow (steamed shrimp dumplings) were ill-formed and falling apart. On another trip, they were great. The story was the same for the siu mai. On one trip, these classic pork and shrimp dumplings were plump, juicy, savory and succulent. On another, they were cold and misshapen.

The xiaolongbao—Shanghai-style soup dumplings—were so cold the wrappers adhered to the little foil trays releasing the “soup” before they even cleared the steamer basket. The problem was even more pronounced with the roast duck. On two trips the duck was cold to the point of congealed fat. On a third trip—maddeningly between the other two—the roast duck was glorious: savory with perfectly crisped skin and a tasty jus.

A large part of the problem, it seems, came down to the size of the restaurant. Front of the house manager Michael Tran (formerly of Jasmine) insists Fung Fung Yuen’s space is smaller than Jasmine’s. While that may well literally be true it a.) does not seem that way, and; b.) the staff clearly doesn’t know the space as well, which results in inefficient cart traffic patterns through the dining room and frequent bottlenecks and backups. The only one of my five visits that did not suffer from cold dishes was the one time I was seated right outside the kitchen. If seated elsewhere, the food is likely to be cold by the time it gets to the diner.

At its best, Fung Fung Yuen offers tasty, well-prepared dim sum that is the best of its kind in San Diego. At its worst, Fung Fung Yuen serves dishes that have long since gone cold as carts ponderously wander the enormous room. It is new, exciting and big, but the restaurant has yet to find its way to consistency. Hopefully it will succeed in doing so once it manages to work out that traffic.