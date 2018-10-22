Game-changing dim sum at Din Tai Fung

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Shrimp and pork wontons with spicy sauce

What’s that ominous sound San Diego’s dim sum restaurant owners are hearing? Well, it’s the drumbeat announcing the arrival of Din Tai Fung (4301 La Jolla Village Drive) at Westfield UTC. And it’s letting those owners know it’s time to step up their game.

Din Tai Fung isn’t exactly a mom-and-pop spot, though that’s precisely what it once was. Now a worldwide chain with restaurants in 13 countries (a dozen in the U.S. alone), they began as a Taipai retail cooking oil shop. As tinned oils took over that market, owner Yang Bing-Yi and his wife started selling xiaolongbao, steamed pork soup dumplings, out of their storefront. When the dumplings outsold the oil, a restaurant, which eventually became a chain, ensued with the Hong Kong location earning a Michelin star.

Din Tai Fung’s marquee item is truffle xiaolongbao, and rightly so. The aroma, standing alone, is worth the hype. Facing East Noodle & Bar in the Convoy District riffs on it, but Din Tai Fung’s is the original and uses thick slices of the pricey tuber, not just truffle oil. Frankly, though, their simple pork version may be better, featuring a deep, profoundly rich and savory flavor profile.

Din Tai Fung’s shrimp and pork wontons with spicy sauce is a pile of perfectly formed dumplings (when are pork and shellfish not good playmates), topped with sliced scallion greens and sitting in a pool of spicy, sweet, sour and savory sauce that has a hint of five-spice. It hits all the flavor notes while managing to maintain balance.

As is the case at many regional Chinese restaurants, it would be a mistake to pass up the appetizers. The cucumber salad is a must. It’s a pyramid of Persian cucumber sections doused in chili-sesame oil and topped with single slivers of garlic and red pepper. The soy noodle salad—a riff on a typical Sichuan tofu skin appetizer—is a great choice too. Wood ear mushrooms in vinegar is a classically Chinese choice, focusing more on texture than flavor.

Siu mai (or shumai) is a dim sum classic. Din Tai Fung offers a pork and shrimp version, but also a far more unusual sticky rice and pork one. The flavor and texture are showstoppers (rice in a dumpling!), but so is the form: a convex tower. It looks as good as it tastes.

One dish that might not be expected in a dim sum setting is Shanghai rice cakes with pork. The star of the dish is flat ovals of pounded sticky rice. It’s easy to get the texture of the rice cake wrong. In fact, wrong may be the rule, not the exception, but Din Tai Fung gets it right. Fresh greens, slivered pork and a sauce featuring chili bean sauce complete the picture.

There’s so much more at Din Tai Fung: great vegetables and sticky rice dishes. After sampling half the menu on multiple visits I’m looking forward to trying the other half. What I wouldn’t be looking forward to is being a San Diego dim sum restaurant operator trying to figure out how to match Din Tai Fung on quality, much aperiod, they’re clearly playing in a different league. If we’re really lucky, other San Diego spots will figure out how to adapt accordingly.