George’s California Modern is a big fish in a big pond

In 1998, George Hauer recruited Trey Foshee—newly-minted by Food and Wine Magazine as America’s Best New Chef—from Sundance Resort to take over the helm at George’s California Modern (1250 Prospect St., La Jolla). There’s no doubting that Hauer has been rewarded, as has San Diego. The restaurant has become one of San Diego’s signature fine-dining spots featuring Foshee’s unique take on California modern cuisine, which manages to merge farm-to-table ideals with a probing imagination.

But has the rest of the country noticed? Foshee, no doubt, has done his part. The Modern is built around tasting menus—either the set 11-course Chef’s Tasting Menu or a modular, flexible (and more affordable) four-course affair. The perfect starter may be the beef tartare: seasoned, hand-chopped raw beef under a lattice-like levain crisp with mustard-fennel kraut, horseradish, pickled ramps and lovage. To some, beef tartare might sound like a brutal, heavy-handed dish. This, though, is the opposite of that: light, almost ethereal and with tremendous depth of flavor.

One of the best dishes on the menu is an egg that is sous-vided to a still-runny-yoked 63-degrees Celsius and served with fingerling potatoes, mustard, potato chip crumble, parmesan and cured egg yolk. Where the beef tartare was improbably about air, this was an intensely grounded dish. The egg, of course, spoke of life itself, while the potato chip crumble and the fingerling potatoes represented earth. But it was the umami elements—the parmesan and cured yolk—that tied it all together both literally and figuratively, evoking powerful forces we feel but can’t quite understand.

Another hit dish is the creation of one of Foshee’s current mentees, Chef-de-Cusine and Eater “Young Gun” semi-finalist Jonathan Bautista (Foshee has a line of noted protégées including Craig Kostow, now the chef of the three Michelin Star Restaurant at Meadowood). Bautista takes corn from Rancho Santa Fe’s Chino Farms, combines it with ricotta, egg, various herbs, shallots, garlic and lemon zest and uses it as the filling for a five-layer lasagna. The lasagna is topped with a corn purée sauce swirled with a purée of huitlacoche (corn truffle), corn and squid ink.

One leitmotif at the Modern is the fact the protein may be at the center of the dish, but it’s the vegetables that are the stars. With the yellowtail main course, it’s the vegetables—two beans, spinach and artichokes—that are most memorable. With the snapper crudo appetizer, it was the charred cucumbers and sea asparagus that really owned the dish. And with the Red Wine Braised Beef Cheeks, the key is the way the cheeks’ richness was balanced by the potato-horseradish purée, pickled cabbage and carrots.

There’s little one could ask of a chef that Foshee hasn’t accomplished. The Modern’s food is both innovative and delicious, and the restaurant is successful. What’s more, his team is extremely gifted and those that move on are successful in their own right. And if that wasn’t enough, Foshee works closely with local vendors and local foodstuffs (his foraging is legendary and influential). So why are we the only ones who notice? Where is the James Beard nod and the national recognition?

Maybe it isn’t about Trey Foshee. Maybe it’s about us. Maybe it’s about San Diego.