Gloriously inauthentic Thai at 55 Thai

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Drunken noodles

Every foodie in town, it seems, is on an endless chase for the next “authentic” hole-in-the-wall ethnic spot. Once word gets out on the “Eating and Drinking in San Diego” Facebook group that someone has opened a place with mom at the stove, the foodies are all over it. Sometimes it’s even good.

But occasionally, authenticity isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But... the gloriously inauthentic can be downright brilliant. 55 Thai Kitchen (2601 Broadway, but there are two other locations) is a case in point.

Authenticity is, in the end, an artificial construct. As Andy Ricker, the great Portland chef of Pok Pok Restaurant (itself frequently praised for its “authentic” Thai cuisine) says, terms like authentic and traditional “imply an absolute cuisine, that there is a one true Thai food out there, somewhere.” The reality is that what one mother considers authentic, another mother in the next town over will insist it is not.

On its face there doesn’t appear to be much in common between the food at 55 Thai and Ricker’s fare. Unlike Pok Pok, 55 Thai’s food isn’t the result of rigorous adherence to old-school techniques. In fact, its food isn’t so much Thai as Thai-esque and doesn’t pretend to be anything else.

Take its Pad Thai Noodles: a little too red and a little too sweet, almost as if there was ketchup in there where tamarind ought to be. And there isn’t even a hint of spice. Yet, somehow, the flavors never seemed out of balance. The dish is almost a cartoon version of Americanized Thai food and yet, somehow, it’s all the better for it.

While Spicy Basil Chicken—made with chunks of chicken and holy basil—is, in fact, a classic Thai dish (pad kaprow gai), this version isn’t. Instead of chunks of chicken, 55 Thai’s is ground. Rather than holy basil, 55 Thai’s uses western basil. And if a chili pepper was present when the dish was cooked, it was on the other side of the kitchen. And yet again, somehow, the resulting dish works.

Drunken Noodles takes its name because it’s food for drunk people, not because of a boozy marinade or sauce. At 55 Thai, the brilliantly greasy noodles come with your choice of separately-cooked protein or vegetables. The contrast between the noodles and steamed chicken, surprisingly, rocks. Authentic? Hell no. But the contrast enhanced the dish. Just don’t get it with steamed vegetables.

Do try the Tom Yum salad that way. It’s not a green papaya salad (som tam), but more of a Western salad with lots of perfectly steamed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, zucchini and more) along with the classic flavors of Tom Yum soup (lime, fish sauce, sugar and a bit of chilies). It’s a dish that’s almost contemptuous of notions of authenticity. It’s also delicious.

55 Thai’s original spot is at the back of a liquor store. It’s odd for sure. But perhaps that highly untraditional location lent 55 Thai’s cooks the freedom to do the food they wanted. It’s the food of folk who like Thai flavors and really don’t care how they got there. All I care about is the fact they did get there and, two new locations notwithstanding, still are there.