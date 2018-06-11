Go beyond the gateway drug at Phuong Nga 2

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Bún riêu

Let us consider the possibility that phở is just the “gateway drug” to Vietnamese cuisine. While that gateway theory (“go to bed with marijuana or beer and risk waking up with cocaine or heroin”) was discredited long ago, it appears to be on something of a reunion tour these days. Personally, though, I think it has more relevance to delicious Southeast Asian food than it does to illicit substances. Phuong Nga 2 (4016 54th St.), in the northeast reaches of City Heights, is betting on just that.

It’s not difficult to see why phở might fit the bill as a foodie gateway drug. Starting with the deep, rich broth—full of umami and soft spices—and filled with beef and linguine-sized rice noodles; everything about it says “comfort food,” and nothing is terribly threatening. Phở went from nearly non-existent to ubiquitous in a shockingly short period of time. But as I’ve observed in this space before, “somehow, somewhere along the way [phở] overshot the runway [and became] nearly synonymous with Vietnamese food. Few Americans could name another Vietnamese dish.”

But maybe it’s time to go beyond the phở and say hello to the hard stuff. Take, for example, bún riêu, a Vietnamese pork and crab paste noodle soup featuring a savory broth, round, medium sized rice vermicelli noodles, and an assortment of accompaniments. The flavor profile of bún riêu, like phở, is rich and meaty with tons of umami but also has a pleasant sourness (usually from tamarind) and a hint of seafood. Phuong Nga’s features a meaty, braised pork bone, crab and pork cake (light on the former and long on the latter), fried tofu and a pork blood cake. It comes accompanied by a wonderful plate of vegetables and herbs including shredded lettuce, morning glory and banana blossom, mint, perilla and more. The entire dish feels both familiar and exotic at the same time, something like how phở used to feel.

The only other item on Phuong Nga’s menu is bánh cuốn: steamed rice flour crêpe rolls stuffed with pork and mushrooms and nước chấm dipping sauce. The bánh cuốn is served with three versions of Vietnamese pork sausage—chả lụa (steamed), chả chiên (fried) and cách làm nem chu (a fermented version)—and bean sprouts, cucumber, mint and cilantro. Bánh cuốn fills a space somewhere between fresh spring rolls and dim sum rice rolls stuffed with char siu pork, shrimp or beef. The flavor profile, though, is more complex with the slight fermentation of the wrapper and the combination of pork and the wood ear mushrooms creating layers of flavor. Most of all, though, bánh cuốn is a fun dish to eat. That’s kind of how I used to think of a bowl of phở.

With only those two items on the menu—bún riêu and bánh cuốn—Phuong Nga clearly has the courage of its convictions. It does those two things and does them well. It doesn’t need to be everything to everybody. Rather, it does what it does—just those two dishes—and does it well.

Now if they can just see their way clear to a higher addiction rate—like the cigarette companies do—they’ll do great.