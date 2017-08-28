Go North, young man: to Village North

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Rainbow rice noodle salad

China is a big place. Like, really big: nearly 1.4 billion people spread over 3.7 million square miles. A spate of regional Chinese restaurants in San Diego has shown that Chinese cuisine is more varied than once perceived. From the fresh seafood and vegetables of Canton and the numbing heat (mala) of Sichuan, to the handmade noodles of Shaanxi Province, we actually do have lots to choose from.

But the food of China’s cold, largely impoverished Northeastern reaches had yet to hit San Diego’s radar. Village North (4428 Convoy St., Suite 330) aims to change that.

Steven Ji, Village North’s owner, grew up in Northeast China, the son of a professor (and grandson of a superb Northern cook) and experienced the region’s geography and economic realities. But when his dad took a job at UCSD, what he experienced was life without the cuisine he’d grown up with.

It was that geography and economics that largely shaped the food of China’s Northeast. Think bleak winter weather and relatively bleak economics. These types of conditions resulted in similar types of foods that similar conditions lead to in Northern Europe: hearty dumplings, pork and cabbage instead of fresh seafood and pristine vegetables.

Take, for example, Village North’s Pork with Pickled Cabbage Hot Pot. It’s a hardy and heady stew of pork belly and cabbage in a broth that perfectly marries the savory taste of the pork to the sweetness of the cabbage. It might as well be Polish cuisine filtered through a Chinese lens: the same ingredients and same comfort food feel, albeit in a different milieu.

The pork and cabbage jiaozi—Northern-style dumplings—offered another take on the same theme. Take a Polish cabbage and pork roll (gołąbki), stuff its flavors inside a pierogi and the result would be a whole lot like these jiaozi. Again, comfort dialed up to 10 with a dip in the Chinese black vinegar boosting the flavor to a Spinal Tap-like 11.

The prettiest dish on the menu, Rainbow Noodles is a completely different northern dish: a salad of julienned vegetables and omelette topped with rice noodles, wood ear mushrooms and pork with a sesame paste and black vinegar dressing. Tasty and fresh, it was a bit of a break from the heavier dishes.

In addition to its northern dishes, Village North also has a southern chef doing Sichuan-style dishes (and a rather ordinary skewered-meat grill program that’s not worth exploring). One of the best is the pig’s ear cold appetizer featuring not only the characteristic numbing heat of mala but also a riot of textures from the softer flesh to cartilaginous crunch. The sautéed pork kidney is another standout: savory and spicy, but with peppers that retain their freshness and crunch and wood ear mushrooms that amp up the umami.

In the end, though, the reason to go to Village North is in the name. That is, the dishes that Ji prepares that were influenced by his childhood village in China’s north. There aren’t a lot of opportunities go taste those sorts of dishes in San Diego. This fact alone is reason enough to try them.