Going to the max at China Max

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chicken feet, pork sui mai and chicken cilantro dumplings

One of the sadder things in dining out is going to that place that has a glowing review on the wall that’s faded over time. Sadder still is the realization the review isn’t the only thing that’s faded; so has the restaurant’s reputation.

That’s how it goes for China Max (4698 Convoy St., Ste. C101). It’s a bit different now.

There was, indeed, a time when China Max offered dim sum and Cantonese cuisine as good as any in San Diego. The fact that China Max eschewed cart service disappointed some, but the quality made up for the lack of romance. Still, the edges began to fray by early last decade and, as a result, the food quality dipped and the standard of service roughened noticeably.

The first dish I tasted on a recent visit—my first in years—showed that some things had changed for the better. The fun gor, half-moon dumplings filled with pork and peanuts, were among the best of this dim sum classic I’d ever tasted. The dumpling wrapping was chewy and soft, while the pork was juicy and savory with peanuts offering a nice textural contrast.

Another standout at China Max was the congee, a savory Cantonese rice porridge with reputedly powerful hangover-cure properties. The pork and century egg congee arrived at the table looking like a white bowl of milky white porridge with some herbs on top. And that’s essentially what it was, but below the fistful of chopped scallions and cilantro, and below the porridge’s surface, lay bits of savory pork and preserved egg (once a lengthy process now accomplished in ten days by soaking the egg in a salt and alkaline solution). It was fun to eat and profoundly comforting.

China Max handles many of the old dim sum favorites as well. Their pork sui mai are likely my favorite in town: large and juicy with rich pork flavor. Chicken feet were properly cooked with the flavor of the well-balanced braising sauce deeply infused in the skin. China Max’s salt and pepper squid is utterly addictive and I ate way more of it than I wanted to. Chicken cilantro and shrimp spinach dumplings were both excellent selections as well.

Vegetables, particularly green vegetables, aren’t the first dim sum dishes that come to mind. But Gai lan (Chinese broccoli) is a common classic and China Max’s recitation was quite good, having been boiled with some baking soda and drizzled with a sweet, rich oyster sauce. The leaves and flowers are tender, but the stems and stalks (with their brassica sweetness) are my favorite parts.

While China Max is, today, much better than it was just a few years ago, it may not be quite back to the level of its heyday. Consistency is the remaining issue. Go for dim sum on the weekend and the quality is there. Go on weekdays and it can be more hit-and-miss (on my visits, the flavors were on point on one trip, but lacking in form and flavor on another).

In the end, that yellowed newsprint of that old review—which seemed an eloquent, mocking symbol—doesn’t seem quite so sad now. China Max has shown they’re on track to get back to a place I thought they would never be again: the top.