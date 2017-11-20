Golden Chopsticks is all about foodie nostalgia, Chinese-American style

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Salt and pepper chicken wings

Millennial foodies can debate endlessly whether Chinese-American food is “authentic.” That’s pretty much what they do when they’re not taking pictures of food and posting them on Instagram.

I’d rather debate the merits of the term “authentic,” because Chinese-American food can be wonderful entirely on its own terms. Golden Chopsticks (1430 East Plaza Blvd., National City) is proof of that.

As mentioned in this space previously, mu shu pork is where I got on this food critic bus. That dish of thin, stir-fried strips of pork really opened my ten-year-old eyes and palate. That and the fact it was wrapped in thin Mandarin pancakes, giving me an airtight excuse to eat with my hands.

Despite its heritage as an actual dish from Shandong Province, mu shu is one of those “Chinese-American” dishes that’s rarely on menus today, Chinese-American or otherwise. Golden Chopsticks’ version, though, is just as I remember it. The biggest difference is traditionally the dish was accompanied by a show: the waiter using two spoons (almost as chopsticks) to dramatically wrap the dish tableside. The show was missing at Golden Chopsticks, but the flavors were all there.

Bottom line: Golden Chopsticks does the classic Chinese-American repertoire well. Its beef chow fun looks just like the classic picture on vintage Chinese-American menus and tastes just as it ought to taste: strips of soy-marinated beef, large cuts of green onion and bean sprouts all in a marvelously greasy sauce of soy sauce and sugar.

The Wor Wonton Soup is wonton-style dumplings in a mild chicken broth with wonderfully tender squid, pork and bok choy (and some cornstarch, don’t forget the cornstarch). Unlike many Americanized Chinese dishes, it isn’t packed with salt and fat, and its beauty lies in the fact its flavor approaches the delicate.

One of the more common features of vintage Chinese-American restaurants are the menus with multiple protein options. True to that tradition, Golden Chopsticks offers kung pao not only with chicken but also with, among others, squid. The kung pao was good and the squid was good, but it’s still best with chicken.

The best dish at Golden Chopsticks may be the salt and pepper chicken wings. The wings themselves are enormous and meaty, and the batter is sizeable too. The result is crunchy and savory with a distinct rounding hint of sweetness that is the sign of just the right amount of MSG. But it’s the moist meatiness of the wings that really stands out.

There was, no doubt, a time when America was discovering several distinct regional styles of Chinese cuisine and we sneered at Chinese-American restaurants, convinced they weren’t the real deal. Now as their prevalence fades—at least on the coasts—it’s time, perhaps, to appreciate them for what they are. It’s a time to see value in those dishes and appreciate them without reference to what they’re not. And there may be no better place to do so in San Diego County than Golden Chopsticks.