Great hotpot at Sister Ma’s Kitchen (or whatever it’s called)

There is an elemental and sensual pleasure in cooking meat tabletop in a bubbling cauldron of broth. And when that broth is of the Sichuan variety there’s a bit of adventure to go along with it. Anthony Bourdain discovered that in the Chengdu episode of his CNN program Parts Unknown “as it cooks down, it gets stronger and stronger, and the heat, more intense: a delicious yet unpredictable silt of spice gathering at the bottom of this river of hot lava.”

You can try a bit of the charm and adventure of this pleasure and pain at Sister Ma’s Kitchen is at 5440 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. just west of the 805. The window sign of the place (which is divided from the former occupant, an Indian market, only by a partial temporary dividing wall) reads only “Private Kitchen.” The staff calls it “Ma Da-Sao,” and others call it by the translation “Sister Ma’s Kitchen.”

Sister Ma’s features Sichuan-style hotpot, a style developed in Chongqing just south of Sichuan Province. The essence of the style is the “numbing and spicy” (mala) broth, defined by the use of Sichuan peppercorns (actually, the flowering husk of prickly ash), which numbs the taste buds, opening them to more heat from chilies. If you’ve tried the spicier of the broths available at Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot (just down Clairemont Mesa Boulevard) you have some idea of the flavor profile. Sister Ma’s, though, gets its flavor from a long, slow simmer of bones and meat rather than from an MSG bag.

Sister Ma’s broth options include nuclear mala (think Fukushima post-March 2011), moderate spice (Fukushima pre-March 2011), mild (a big M80), as well as a completely non-spicy (mother’s milk) version. Unlike other hotpot spots—including the one in the Bourdain episode—the broth is served to you without a heating element under it. This means that what you get at the end of the bowl may be cooler but doesn’t reach the levels of “heat” Bourdain so poetically described.

There are other differences between Sister Ma and other hotpot restaurants. Instead of a communal bowl (in which all the diners dip and cook their ingredients), each diner at Sister Ma’s gets their own bowl of broth with either ramen or cellophane noodles.

And instead of ordering broth ingredients diners at Sister Ma’s select them—cafeteria-like—from a case with plates on each of which are skewers of those ingredients: meats (chicken, pork, and beef), seafood (shrimp, lobster balls and “crab” sticks), offal (chicken livers, hearts as well as intestines and duck tongues and gizzards), tofu, bean curd knots and skin, vegetables (napa cabbage, daikon, mushrooms, seaweed knots) and more. It’s called chuan chuan xiang (“fragrant skewers”) style hotpot.

The bowls arrive at your table filled with piping-hot broth, noodles and your fragrant skewers. Your biggest question is what to eat first. My recommendation: the vegetables. Save the proteins for last.

But at Sister Ma’s it really is all about the broth. It is delicious, deep and no matter how many skewers you chose, you really want to finish it. It is why Sichuan hotpot is having its moment.

No matter what the restaurant’s called.