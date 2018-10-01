Grounding, historical and geographical at Terra American Bistro

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Brandt beef hanger steak

One thing we do badly in San Diego is preserve our history, particularly our culinary history. Lubach’s is no more and neither is Piret’s. The old-school stylings (and paintings) at Albie’s Beef Inn left Mission Valley and aren’t coming back. Region’s gone as are Laurel, Blanca and Ropongi. Café Chloe closed recently as did Café Japengo. There’s not even a broad consensus that losing these landmarks is in anyway representative of something important.

And that’s what makes the 20th Anniversary of Terra American Bistro (7091 El Cajon Blvd.) a moment worth savoring. For 13 years, Terra was in Hillcrest before moving east. Chef/owner Jeff Rossman’s roots in the business run even deeper: his family owned the Day’s Inn in Mission Valley and the adjoining Pam Pam Café (Rossman now runs Bunz out of that location).

When Rossman first started Terra, it was decidedly New American in style. But San Diego east of 70th Street is neither Hillcrest nor what Hillcrest was perceived to be in the late ’90s. So Rossman outfitted the new Terra with a décor featuring American farm imagery and trinkets. The food followed suit: a Midwest farm country eatery doing mostly well-executed comfort food with a few elevating, cheffie flourishes thrown in.

Fried Brussels sprouts long ago moved from restaurant trend—thank you, Kat Humphus—to nearly ubiquitous comfort food. They’re a great starter at Terra, paired with garlic, shallot, lemon and parmesan cheese. But while the sprouts offered a perfectly toothsome texture on one trip, on another they were too soft and oily, which somehow still added to the deliciousness.

Perhaps Terra’s signature dish is their pot roast braised in Karl Strauss Amber Lager with Yukon potato mash, local vegetables and truffle oil. On one trip it was nearly spoon tender, while on another it was tough and bore all the signs of having been cooked for too long and at too high a temperature. The flavor profile, however, was deeply comforting, though the truffle oil did seem a bit gratuitous.

The Brandt beef hanger steak with red wine demi glaze, yukon mash and local vegetables corrected all the pot roast’s mistakes. Hanger steak, to begin with, is an incredibly flavorful cut, though it can be difficult to execute. Rossman nailed it on multiple occasions: big, rich flavors—in the sauce as well as the meat—served at a perfect temperature and perfectly tender.

Perhaps the best main, though, is an Italian-American classic with a classic Terra twist. Terra’s rigatoni bolognese uses chicken fennel sausage instead of classic Italian sausage. The result is a lighter and brighter dish that has all the comfort of home.

At the end of the day, Terra’s not so much a “farm-to-table” restaurant with menu driven by what’s freshest at a given moment. Rather, it’s a restaurant with a menu geared to a particular clientele that sources ingredients (non-exclusively) from Trish Watlington’s Two Forks Farm and from Stehly Farms (as well as Specialty Produce).

What it is, actually, is a neighborhood restaurant using fresh, local ingredients to offer food that a regular clientele will come back for. Not just today. Not just tomorrow. But maybe for another twenty years.