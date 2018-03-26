Gyu-Kaku: a Korean import by way of Japan

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Yakiniku at Gyu-Kaku

The relationship between Korea and Japan is, as they say, complicated. Annexations, wars, “comfort women” and other disputes get the headlines, but cultural exchange, national security and economic independence are still the rules. Still, a spare line in a textbook or hints of a historical claim could set off an international incident.

It’s with that in mind that I went to Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ (9844 Hibert St.), the Mira Mesa outpost of a nationwide chain. The Japanese term for what appears to be their version of Korean barbecue is yakiniku, combining the Japanese words for “fire” and “meat.” Perhaps coincidentally (or not), the Korean term bulgogi similarly combines the Korean versions of those two words. Yakiniku, like Korean barbecue, is all about pieces of relatively thinly sliced meat grilled by the diners at the table and then dipped in a soy-based dipping sauce.

There are, however, some important differences. Whereas Korean barbecue tends to have a variety of banchan (side dishes), yakiniku features fewer (none at Gyu-Kaku). Where Korean barbecue is generally eaten wrapped in lettuce or paper-thin slices of daikon radish, yakiniku meats are eaten straight. The grills are also different. At least locally, Korean barbecue grills tend to be on hubcap-like metal plates with a few slits to allow some direct contact with the meat whereas yakiniku is grilled on wire-mesh grates allowing far more direct contact.

For all the large-scale similarities, though, not everyone in Japan agrees that, despite evidence to the contrary, yakiniku was a post-war Japanese version of Korean barbecue. A Japan Broadcasting Corporation Humanity Lecture program couldn’t quite bring itself to outright admit as much, and instead asserted that “while some tend to think that yakiniku came from Korea, it was born in post-war Japan.”

Some of the best proteins at Gyu-Kaku are the simplest: little or no marination and little preparation beyond some knife-work (traditional for yakiniku). The thin slices of beef tongue are savory and cook quickly. Two of my favorites were the pork belly and the horumon (large intestine), both of which are gently marinated in white soy and miso. The latter is all about the fatty goodness of something that sounds like it’s more likely to be unforgivingly tough. The pork belly is, of course, rich, but the way the small pieces (as opposed to the slabs often offered at Korean barbecue) affect the caramelization on the grill enhances everything good about the cut.

Gyu-Kaku goes somewhat further than some yakiniku spots with the marinating process. The sweet soy marinade for the Angus beef ribs enhances the meat, lending it umami as well as sweetness. For the hanger steak, it was a miso marinade that was all about warm saltiness and umami. For the shrimp, Gyu-Kaku brought the garlic.

In the end, though, while quality of meat is the main divider among Korean and Japanese barbecue joints, the main attraction is the same for both. It’s good meat done by the diner at the table. It violates mom’s “don’t play with your food” rule. It’s fun regardless of whether it’s Korean or Japanese. And that’s not complicated.