Hachi Ramen lightly pushes the boundaries

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Tan tan ramen

Japanese cuisine often feels old, but this isn’t always true. Even though ramen is Japan’s national dish, for example, it wasn’t created until the early 20th century and has been endlessly reinvented ever since. Sometimes, especially outside of Japan, that innovation tends to feel a bit hit or miss. Hachi Ramen (2505 Fifth Ave.) in Bankers Hill is looking to get it right.

Hachi is hardly the first San Diego-area restaurant to play around the edges of the ramen world. Underbelly’s Western takes on ramen are sometimes more successful (its namesake ramen) than others (the charred kimchi). Nishiki Ramen’s Ramen del Sol is more of an example of what not to do when it comes to ramen innovation. Davin Waite’s duck shoyu ramen at The Whet Noodle in Oceanside, on the other hand, shows that innovation can be achieved.

The best dish at Hachi is the Tan Tan, a ramen take on dan dan noodles, a fiery Sichuan classic. It is, in a sense, a trip back to the origin of ramen: China. Until after World War II, the Japanese called ramen shina soba (Chinese soba) and the characteristic alkaline noodles of ramen are, indeed, Chinese in origin. The Sichuan features noodles with minced pork in a spicy sesame and chili oil sauce (not a broth). At Hachi, the pork is swapped out for chicken, the spice is barely evident and the sauce becomes a profoundly creamy, sesame miso broth. Where other versions of Tan Tan ramen substitute elegance for the Sichuanese heat and muscle, Hachi’s version is a big and rich dish: a powerhouse in a different way

Hachi’s duck ramen is more elegant than powerful. Marinated and roasted duck breast is the star topping of this dish, and it pairs well with the chicken shoyu broth. While shoyu broths tend to be the saltiest in the ramen world, that wasn’t a problem here. That said, neither the foie gras oil nor the yuzu pepper promised on the menu really came through in the dish. Still, the broth, the noodles and the tender, still-rare duck were more than enough.

Hachi’s tonkotsu pork is its most traditional ramen. The pork belly is rich, yes, but it doesn’t make up for a broth that, while tasty, lacks the depth of many other (better) tonkotsus in town. The more noticeable problem was the noodles. Ramen noodles should always be al dente, never mushy. The noodles in my tonkotsu were the latter. Indeed, the level of noodle doneness varied from dish-to-dish.

A better pork belly option is the teriyaki pork bun. Where so many bao buns in town end up with a dry slab of meat inside a pre-made bun (thanks, David Chang), this was a moist treat. The mizuna (Japanese mustard greens) cut the richness of the pork and the sweetness of the teriyaki mayo, a condiment/sauce that tasted a whole lot better than it sounded.

Ultimately, what worked best at Hachi were the least traditional dishes: elegant duck ramen, bao done right and Tan Tan unlike any San Diego has seen before. Hachi isn’t a traditional ramen shop, nor is it exactly cutting edge. What it does is push the boundaries a bit and gets it right.