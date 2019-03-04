Haute cuisine, Tecate-style at Restaurante Amores

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Lechon pork with cauliflower three ways

There was a time, not so long ago, when few San Diego foodies would have expected to find the best “fine dining” restaurant in our region south of the border. Was it prejudice? Jingoism? Or was it just ignorance?

Regardless, one trip to Misión 19 dispelled me of that notion. Tijuana was one thing. Sure, OK. But Tecate? Could that be possible?

A single spoonful of Marcelo Hisaki’s remarkable and refined take on tortilla soup at Restaurante Amores (Presidente Adolfo de La Huerta 30, Primera, 21400) in Tecate cured me of that perception as well.

Hisaki (son of a Mexican mother and a Japanese father) and his wife, Reyna Venegas (Executive Chef at Rancho La Puerta), are Amores’ owners. Both Hisaki (who represented Baja California in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or Mexico competition) and Venegas come to Amores with serious pedigrees, having trained with Michelin-starred French chefs Joël Robuchon, Phillipe Gauvreau and Alain Ducasse. It’s training evident in the precision of Amores’ food.

Take that “tortilla soup,” for example. At the most basic level Tortilla soup is simply garlic and chile-infused tomato soup garnished with fried tortilla strips. Hisaki punches a hole in the center of a tortilla creating a ringed ledge on which he sits an array of attractive ingredients. These include a remarkably soft octopus, radish florets, cucumber ribbons and avocado mousse. Instead of simple tomato soup, Hisaki grills and blisters the tomatoes using a classic salsa tatemada technique to deepen the flavor. If that wasn’t enough, Amores adds a touch of fine dining elegance by pouring the broth tableside.

Perhaps the dish that best charts Hisaki’s personal story is the tuna tataki carrot aguachile. Hisaki employs the classic Japanese tataki technique of briefly searing the fish but leaving it raw inside. He beautifully plates and garnishes the fish in a Baja-style aguachile (again, poured tableside). It’s a direct and natural fusion that speaks profoundly to who Hisaki is in his heart.

While the details of the dishes on Amores’ four-, five- and eight-course testing menus change based on the availability of top-quality ingredients, the dishes still tend to employ the same themes. If the “tortilla soup” isn’t the highlight, pork in a Tecate demiglace will surely do. On one trip, Hisaki used pork loin, garnishing it with red bean tuiles. On another trip, it was lechon with the tuiles being the brilliantly crisped skin. In each case, Hisaki sauced his wonderful composed presentation—a three-dimensional work of art on the plate—with a classic French demiglace made using Tecate’s own eponymous and famous (if not famously good) beer, as well as piloncillo (unrefined brown sugar). There may never be a better use of Tecate beer.

On the second trip, Hisaki paired the dish with cauliflower done three ways: pureed, dried and roasted. The result was a beautiful and perfectly balanced tour de force.

Amores physical space is intimate, if not a bit awkward, but they’ve done well. Well enough, indeed, that the restaurant is moving to new, larger quarters just down the street. What’s unlikely to change is the conviction, passion and precision of the food.

The idea of haute cuisine in tiny Tecate was—not so long ago—surprising if not unthinkable. For many, it’s always been a place that’s been known as a midpoint between here and there. Now, Restaurante Amores is a reason to not only go there, but to go there again and again.