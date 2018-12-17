Hidden Fish’s top sushi

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Toro with uni, caviar and black truffle

Hidden Fish (4764 Convoy St.) describes itself as “San Diego’s first omakase-only sushi restaurant.” That description misses the mark. What Hidden Fish is, however, is good. And there are more than a few hints that it’ll get better still.

Traditionally, omakase diners place themselves in the hands of a sushi chef who creates a menu based on the most pristine ingredients available. Omakases can be epic, spectacular experiences just as they are spectacularly expensive. Recently, a crop of “timed omakase” places have popped up in New York offering a set number of dishes per time-frame. This system allows for lower prices, hence Hidden Fish’s 50-minute/12 pieces/$50.00 or 90-minute/18-piece/$90.00 options.

The business concept is trendy, but the sushi better be good. John Hong (aka “Chef Kappa”) (ex-Sushi Ota, ex-Bang Bang) has the chops, the imagination and, it seems, the connections to make it so. He sources product from a number of locations including Tokyo’s recently relocated Tsukiji Fish Market.

At the core of the sushi tradition lies the curing of the fish for both flavor and preservation. Hong starts the omakase with an example of this: kombu-cured Japanese sea bream with white ponzu, sea salt and green onions. The cure is subtle but crucial, giving the lightly flavored fish depth and umami. The 24-hour cure on the golden eye snapper is more pronounced. But the classic mackerel with pickled kelp is where the cure really shines. It’s also one of Hong’s most beautiful dishes, with a nearly transparent pickled kelp shrouding the fish.

Hong favors strongly-flavored garnishes. The Korean halibut itself is good, but the yuzukoshō garnish—a fermented paste of chilies, yuzu peel and salt—is what made the dish. It did the same on another night with New Zealand salmon. Similarly, the delicious fattiness of hamachi belly was perfectly complemented by the acidity, salinity and umami of Hong’s soy chimichurri.

There’s nothing like luxury ingredients to give a meal the perception of being valuable, and Hidden Fish goes that route. One may get that sense when served a soy-marinated bluefin tuna with a slice of black truffle added to it. However, it’s the tuna that played the starring role, while the the truffle is a showy accent. The story was different with the uni and ikura (salmon roe), maki and the toro tartare with green onions: the headliners showed front and center. Then there was the nigiri of toro with uni, caviar and black truffle. It was almost silly in its extravagance, but I didn’t decline the dish.

Frankly, though, the most impressive bite at Hidden Fish was very different: seared black cod with sea salt. It’s a fish rarely used in local sushi establishments. Hong initially declined a vendor’s repeated entreaties to try the fish before embracing the challenge. A quick sear tamed its over-the-top natural fattiness and a few grains of sea salt made it pop. The result was every bit as luscious as those luxury headliners and even more exciting (and satisfying) because it was a built on a less showy ingredient.

The “timed omakase” or “omakase-only” labels miss the point of what Hong is really doing. It’s not so much the business concept, but the sushi itself that makes Hidden Fish good. And that black cod suggests just how much further Hong could go in the future.