Hillcrest hole-in-the-wall is all about a good wiener

Photo by Michael Gardiner Chicago Dog

Spare a thought for the humble hot dog. The hot dog doesn’t pretend to be one bit more than it is. It’s likely the least glorious example of the wonder that is sausage-making and is made from the least wanted parts of the pig (one of the world’s most wanted meats). Its cousins, hamburgers, rule the fast-food world and the Der Wienerschnitzel franchise seems to be a candidate for hospice care. Hot dogs can only look on enviously as high-end chefs upscale burgers.

But, as Daddy’s Hot Dogs (1281 University Avenue) in Hillcrest proves, truly great hot dogs can be excellent things. Daddy’s Chicago Dog proves this point. A beef hot dog accompanied by diced onions, tomatoes, relish, a pickle spear, yellow mustard and pickled chili pepper, it is elevated by the liberal sprinkling of celery salt. It’s not just a good representation of Chicago’s take on the hot dog. It’s pretty much a perfect dish. The dog has snap, the peppers have bite, the relish has sweetness, and the pickle has umami and sourness.

Daddy’s daddy is William Schroeder, who sports a back-of-the-house restaurant business background, but also has a history as an intelligence spook and an ex-con. He also happens to be from New York, but I doubt anyone will care about any of this after tasting that Chicago Dog.

Most of the dogs at Daddy’s are all-beef (each is also offered with a veggie dog) but the Alexander is an exception, featuring an all-bison frank. It’s lean, lanky and deep with just a bit of beguiling funk that’s perfectly balanced by the jalapeno relish and Russian dressing. This isn’t everyone’s comfort dog, and it isn’t designed to be. It’s a bit more challenging than that and a bit more rewarding.

Daddy’s Gamecock sports the all-beef frank with onions, mustard, chili and coleslaw. Tasted together they’re a revelation. Actually doing so without the aid of utensils, on the other hand, is a major challenge. And while the place is a tiny kitchen with only two bar stools on the sidewalk, the endless entertainment pageant that is Hillcrest foot traffic will help diners pass the time as they wait for their meal.

Schroeder swears Hillcrest locals chose his veggie dog in a series of taste tests when he was looking for a supplier. Fair enough, I suppose, but they just taste like someone tried to make up for the lack of meat with a surfeit of smoke flavor to evoke that missing meat. My solution? Go with meat. Still, Schroeder clearly cares about his heavily vegetarian, LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood, with that dog—and his somewhat tongue-in-cheek logo—as evidence.

The hot dog may, indeed, be humble. It may have been relegated to the streets (and Daddy’s location offers little more than that). But the flavor profiles emerging from that tiny kitchen show just how much those lowly parts of that noble beast, when framed properly, really have to offer.