Himalayan Dine Inn is, oddly, in the right place

Photo by Michael Gardiner Goat curry

A place for everything and everything in its place.” It’s an aphorism that reflects a different time and place and a peculiarly compartmentalized view of the world. And yet it’s somehow applicable to the dining scene in San Diego: fancy, pricey restaurants in Rancho Santa Fe, Filipino spots in National City, Asian places in Convoy and Mexican antijitos in Chula Vista. So, what is the explanation for the presence of Himalayan Dine Inn (1010 Broadway) in downtown San Diego?

The restaurant’s location is certainly counterintuitive. What is a Nepalese restaurant doing downtown, much less in the seediest of its stretches? Third-tier fast food, maybe; pizza-by-the-slice, perhaps; but Nepalese cuisine? Gentrification hasn’t reached the 1000 block of Broadway, and it isn’t obvious this area ever actually had a heyday. The homeless outnumber the boarded-up buildings, though not by much.

But if the location of the restaurant is counterintuitive, its flavors are easy to appreciate. Take, for example, the chicken chili. Brightly acidic with hints of both sweetness and heat, it’s not all that different from Buffalo chicken (breast instead of wings) seen through a lens of curry.

The chicken tikka masala is exactly what you’d expect. It’s the most popular dish from the sub-continent when served off the sub-continent. It’s like a rock band from your youth playing its biggest hit: pleasing in a comfortable sort of way, but it has long since lost the power to surprise.

Himalayan Dine Inn’s saag aloo, a classic Indian dish, is inconsistent. At its best it is rich, creamy (mostly from the potato) and satisfying with a warm undercurrent of heat. But on two visits, the heat-level quite literally varied from one side of the bowl to the other. It was the same story with the goat curry. Braised on the bone in a savory sauce, at its best this dish was glorious: deeply savory with just enough funk. But, twice, the fat was inadequately trimmed, resulting in an unappetizing dish that unfortunately featured inedible and disturbingly large fat globules.

Perhaps the most interesting dishes—not just at the restaurant but in Himalayan cuisine altogether—were the momo. An artifact of the Silk Road’s southern route traversing the Himalayas from China to India—and looking a lot like Chinese bao or Korean mandu—they feature subcontintental, rather than Far Eastern, flavors. My favorite was the richly spiced vegetable version—minced onions, cabbage, spinach, cashews, cheese and spices—accompanied by a turmeric-laden chutney.

Comfort food, we often think, is the food of our childhood, the flavors to which we keep returning for reasons sometimes we cannot fully understand. Sometimes, though, they’re just big flavors, warm flavors, the flavors that somehow bring us to a happy spot. Wherever those flavors come from they give us a warm embrace, location and childhood be damned.

That’s Himalayan Dine Inn. Wherever its flavors may be from, wherever the restaurant may be located and no matter how odd that location might seem, it is one restaurant that is, surprisingly, precisely “in its place.”