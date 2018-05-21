Hipster Vietnamese at Shank & Bone

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Bun dac biet

There’ll never be a need to outlaw North Park. Long before then, the place will have sacrificed itself in a supernova of ironic circularity. Or, perhaps, it’ll be consumed in a black hole of its own devising. Until then, though, there could be no better location in town for Shank & Bone (2930 University Ave.).

I’ve tried hipster takes on tacos, and I love pickles and kimchi. Even kombucha and kale are cool. But I’d never thought of Vietnamese food as hipster. Why not? Southeast Asian cuisine—with its obvious Chinese and French legacy influences—already has a sufficient mix of lefty cred, third world “authenticity” and ironic meta-references to appeal to the soul of any hipster.

Then again, it’s also been there just waiting to be overthought and overdone.

The space at Shank & Bone is airy, open and dominated, naturally, by a huge Shepard Fairey mural called “Revolution Girl” (an ironic twist on a classic bit of Chinese Communist agitprop). To be fair, the artist donated the mural with his fee going to charity.

The restaurant’s ne plus ultra is the Signature Pho: classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring bone marrow, oxtail and shank. The broth has the depth and strength of flavor that comes only from long, slow cooking of the bones (and only a tiny hint of MSG). The noodles (classic pho or flat) are cooked to a perfect al dente. It is a very good bowl of pho that’s a lot of fun to eat but raises the question: Is it really worth $17?

Shank & Bone does a good banh mi bo kho: essentially a cross between pho and a French Beef Bourguignon. The dark, brooding beef broth is lightened by lemongrass, ginger, star anise and hints of curry and allspice. It features carrots, onions and various tasty cuts of stewed beef and is served with banh mi bread.

There are also a number of familiar Vietnamese classics on the menu: spring rolls, eggrolls and various banh mi sandwiches. All competent, yes, but none reach the level of spectacular. The bun dac biet gets closer. A fun and tasty dish, it’s rice vermicelli noodles and shredded lettuce with pickled julienned carrot and daikon, along with a nuoc cham dipping sauce and grilled pork, chicken and shrimp.

Banh xeo are classic Vietnamese savory crêpes made primarily from rice flour. The massive, plate-sized crêpes are folded over and filled with shrimp, pork and fresh vegetables. Shank & Bone, though, asks a classic hipster question: Why not taco-ize it? Family-style mega-crêpes become three personal tacos, et voilà! And they’re good.

In fact, to be blunt, everything at Shank & Bone is a good take on the original with more bone in the broth, taco-ized crêpes and, essentially, more cowbell in every song. Take that pho: It was excellent, but at nearly double the price of the pho dac biet at Pho Hoa in City Heights, one has to ask themselves if it’s worth it. Sure, the ingredients at Shank & Bone cost more (as does the rent) but is that really worth it on the plate? It’s a personal question for which a personal answer is required, but I think I know what the hipsters will say.