I’ll have what she’s having, Italian style at Mona Lisa

Photo by MIchael Gardiner Extraordinary cold cuts make the sandwiches at Little Italy Italian deli

Say “deli” and minds often turn to the classic New York Jewish-style greats. Think Katz’s overstuffed sandwiches, When Harry Met Sally, Meg Ryan and “I’ll have what she’s having.”

But there are other types of classic deli. Italian for instance, and in Mona Lisa Italian Foods (2061 India Street, Little Italy) we have a great example.

The origin of “delicatessen” lies in 1700s Europe. The term is derived from the German word “delikatesse,” which itself is derived from the French “délicatesse,” meaning “delicious things (to eat).” While the first delis in America appeared in the mid-19th Century the shortened form of the word—“deli”—didn’t show up until 1954. Italian deli sandwiches made their first appearance in Portland, Maine in 1903. As they spread across the Northeast from Maine to Boston to Connecticut to New York to Philadelphia the names morphed from “sub” to “grinder” to “hero” to “hoagy,” but they’re all Italian-style deli sandwiches.

Italian delis tend to be combination grocery stores and restaurants. Mona Lisa takes that a step further with a sit-down “red sauce” style restaurant. Stick with the deli. One of its best sandwiches is one of the simplest: the Imported Prosciutto (#5). It may not be the prototypical Italian deli sandwich but it shines a spotlight on what makes Italian great: extraordinary cold cuts and good Italian bread. Get it with imported provolone cheese (somewhat sharper than domestic) and giardiniera (Italian pickled vegetables) and the result is a wonderfully balanced sandwich that perfectly frames the meat.

Mona Lisa’s Deluxe Sub (#8) is its take on the classic Italian sub sandwich: provolone, mortadella, salami and ham along with the lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing, mustard, mayonnaise and salt and pepper that comes on all Mona Lisa’s sandwiches except the Caprese (#11). It is the mix of the meats that makes it. The sharpness of the salami is balanced by the warmth of the mortadella (that which every bologna aspires to be) and the sweetness of the ham. They combine with the Italian dressing that results in a broad, round flavor spectrum.

The Spicy Sandwich Special (#18)—more menu fixture than special—explores the (slightly) hotter end of Italian deli. The sandwich features pepperoni, hot sopresatta (think spicy salami) and capicola (think ham made from the shoulder). It’s not going to knock anyone’s socks off with the spice-level but our friend the capsaicin does make an appearance. It may not be Mona Lisa’s most elegant sandwich but it might be its tastiest.

Mona Lisa’s deli case features a wide selection of olives and prepared items that are great accompaniments to the sandwiches. The stuffed cherry peppers are a bit disappointing, but the castlevetrano olives are a good choice as are the long-stem artichokes. The mixed pickled vegetables are my go-to.

Sure, the Jewish deli is legendary, but the sad fact is we don’t have much to choose from in San Diego. When it comes to the Italian deli, however, we do have choices, and Mona Lisa is one of the best. It may not quite be Harry Met Sally orgasmic (fake or otherwise), but it’s the deli to have in San Diego.