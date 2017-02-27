Ishtar Restaurant: fighting ISIS one falafel at a time

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Dolma plate

There was once an old Vietnam-era slogan on posters, buttons, bumper stickers and T-shirts. Today it would, no doubt, be a ubiquitous Facebook meme:

Join the Army; travel to exotic, distant lands; meet exciting, unusual people and kill them.

It had resonance because it contained more than a grain of truth. Up until the war, what percentage of the U.S. population had ever bothered to think about Vietnam? Today, who among us had even heard of Mosul or Kurdistan before the Iraq War? If you’d like to taste it, though, you don’t have to join the army: just go to Ishtar Restaurant (401 West Main St.) in the distant, exotic land known as El Cajon.

There’s a perception that all Middle Eastern food is the same: it’s all hummus and shawarma, falafel and dolma. Like the slogan, this perception may be built on a grain of truth, but it ignores substantial differences between distinct Middle Eastern cuisines. Kurdish cuisine is one of the least known, in part because Kurdistan is divided among three countries—Iraq, Turkey and Syria.

Take, for example, kubbeh, a classic Iraqi Kurdish dish. Sometimes spelled kibbeh, kibbe, kubba or kubbi, kubbeh is a ball (or in some cases a disc) of semolina or bulgar dough stuffed with ground beef. Ishtar serves its kubbeh in a tomato-based soup studded with garbanzo beans and, believe it or not, pieces of pickle. The kubbeh dumplings are deeply satisfying, substantial without being heavy, but with a savory meatiness from the filling. The soup is comforting and familiar but those pickles give it an intriguing twist. A squeeze of the lemon with which the dish is served completes the picture.

We generally know dolma as stuffed grape leaves and, indeed, stuffed grape leaves are dolma. But dolma can also be any stuffed vegetable. One of the best dishes at Ishtar is the dolma plate, essentially, a study in dolmata: rice and beef stuffed grape leaves, green pepper, tomato, zucchini, eggplant and onions. It is a complete meal in and of itself especially served as it is on a massive Kurdish bread called naan or yufka.

Ishtar offers meat in many forms: shawarma as either sandwich or wrapped in the naan, as kufta (ground meat on skewers) or as grilled chunks (surprisingly called tikka) along the lines of what we might think of as shish kebab. Ishtar’s least successful dish was, oddly enough, the falafel. It got the crispy outsides right but not the fluffy inside. These were falafel that might be more effective as ordnance than food.

My favorite dish was the eggplant salad. It was julienned eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers marinated in slightly sweet vinaigrette. Ishtar’s portions are immense. This dish was the one that did not stand a chance of making it to a take-out box.

Mosul is, indeed, both exotic and distant. It is misunderstood by most in America: Iraqi but different and the subject of many battles in which we can’t always tell friend from foe. But what we can do is taste it, and Ishtar helps us get at least that much in the way of understanding.