It’s not just about the garden at Garden Kitchen

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Phyllo-wrapped asparagus

It would be easy to write off Chef Coral Fodor Strong’s Garden Kitchen (4204 Rolando Blvd.) as yet another restaurant trying to jump on the “farm-to-table” bandwagon. It isn’t. For one thing, that bandwagon crashed long ago. For another, Garden Kitchen is about more than just the garden; it’s about the simple, good and honest food coming out of that kitchen. And it seems vaguely magical.

Strong tells us the story of her father, a commercial fisherman, who came to Garden Kitchen when the restaurant first opened. When she made him a plate, the confused look on his face said it all before he did: he had no idea what most of things on his plate were even called.

“Don’t worry,” she said. “Focus on the thing in the middle of the plate.” He did, and liked it. And, as Strong tells it, before long he was geeking out on garnishes like a full-on foodie.

It’s a theme on nearly every Garden Kitchen plate: well-executed, straightforward food organized around a single, approachable main focus that speaks clearly from Strong to the diner. Take, for example, her dish of Kurobuta pork tenderloin. There were gorgeously roasted vegetables on the plate, each superb product cooked perfectly. But they never got in the way of the message of that pork tenderloin, and the horseradish cream was enough to frame it perfectly. Everything was enhanced, and nothing either over-complicated things or got in the way.

Remarkably, given the small size of her kitchen and staff (basically a small home kitchen with only Strong and a sous-chef behind the stove) Garden Kitchen’s menu changes nightly. On one evening, an appetizer of fried baby artichokes was, again, nothing particularly fancy. It was just a fried vegetable. But the tempura batter was as light as it possibly could be, the artichoke warm and pleasantly acidic inside, and the creamy fennel sauce—reading like a loose ranch dressing—cooled things down.

On another visit, Strong roasted asparagus spears wrapped in phyllo dough and served them over arugula with a balsamic reduction. The peppery arugula contrasted with the bright, clean flavors of the asparagus and the richness of the phyllo, with the sweetness and acidity of the balsamic reduction tying the whole dish together. The star of the dish was that asparagus, the rest of the ingredients were just there to show it off.

Strong’s dishes aren’t generally long on plating. It’s flavor she focuses on, not painting or sculpture. A charcuterie board is a testament to that. And her take on a caprese salad was all about the gaudy beauty of two different tomatoes—both in flavor and color—with the basil and an arugula pesto.

A large part of what makes Garden Kitchen special is a sort of charmed atmosphere. On a stretch of University Avenue that’s hardly anyone’s idea of either elegant or bucolic, it’s a peaceful place that stands apart. Garden Kitchen serves food that isn’t fancy and isn’t exactly luxurious but somehow seems as if it is. Not to repeat myself, but it’s simple, it’s honest and sometimes—especially today—the truth is rare enough to be special.