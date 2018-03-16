It’s The Friendly and it feels good

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner The Dirty Flat Top Cheeseburger

It’s pretty much the place everyone in San Diego’s food and beverage industry wants to go before his or her shift. Its reputation in the industry is so big that one local foodie who knew he was in legal trouble, just had to go there right before he was arrested. His final pre-incarceration Facebook post went up just moments before the deed went down.

The place? It’s The Friendly (4592 30th St.) in North Park, and it straight up feels good.

The idea that chefs crave “cheffie” food when they’re off work is largely a myth. In reality, off-the-clock chefs tend to want comfort food. That is, simple food done well. It’s not that they don’t appreciate complex stuff but that doesn’t tend to be their first choice. That’s where The Friendly comes in. It looks like a ‘50s diner and feels like one too. It’s about burgers and pizza and simple food done right.

At the core of what The Friendly does is the Dirty Flat Top Cheeseburger. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a two-patty hamburger on a standard-issue bun with less-than-extraordinary cheese and mayo. However, it is so much more than the sum of its prosaic parts. The whole thing comes together as a glorious trip to a nostalgic time and place. A place where we had zero-fucks-to-give when it came to things like whether the beef had too much fat. A time when beef actually was what we ate for dinner. If that place ever existed.

The pizzas are much the same. The official certifying agency for Neapolitan pies want nothing to do with The Friendly’s version, that’s for sure. They wouldn’t want the foldable crusts or the tasty little oil slick on top (though they might like the perfectly balanced red sauce). I love all of it. Devoid of fanciness? Check. So unfashionable it’s fashionable? Yeah, maybe. It’s everything you want in a New York-style pizza with nothing you don’t.

The pepperoni pizza, a great testing platform, shows all of that: foldable crust that doesn’t crack without real effort. The white pizza with olive is simple, but it has that olive’s funk and might have been my favorite. The meat lover’s pizza seemed a bit over the top and at The Friendly, that’s saying something.

The Friendly’s specials change frequently. There is an occasional departure from the mantra of “simple food done well” formula: the Oh Mommy Burger special with foie gras was instantly mythical after it went away. Ivan’s Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich managed to capture everything that was wonderful about the dirty flat top burger but with a couple cheffie flourishes: great smoked pulled pork and cranberries that echoed the color of traditional red cabbage and managed to cut the richness of the pulled pork much in the same way.

On any given trip to The Friendly it’s not unlikely to see some of San Diego’s top chefs. Hanis Cavin (Carnitas Snack Shack) and Phillip Esteban (Research & Development Chef of CH Projects) were spotted when I ate one of my meals. But there is one foodie you’re unlikely to see at The Friendly in the near future. And, for the record, that last, pre-arrest Facebook photo post was of the The Friendly’s take on a Stromboli sandwich. He gushed about it as “ridiculous.”