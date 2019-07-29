It’s worth the wait at Antojitos Mary Cristy

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chicken mole tamale

If a city has a public market, it’s a good bet it’s a great place to get a bite to eat. In fact, those markets are usually crawling with great casual dining options.

Oddly, that hasn’t always been the case at the Mercado Los Globos in Ensenada. One of the standout exceptions, though, has been Antojitos Mary Cristy (Avenida Revolución & 9th, 22840 Ensenada, BC).

That runs into another truth about exploring just about any city: If a restaurant’s lines are long, it’s almost surely going to be a good place to eat. And the line at Mary Cristy’s is almost always long. So long, in fact, that when I last wrote in this space about the Los Globos market, I had “never braved” that line. This decision, it turns out, was my loss.

Mary Cristy’s menu ranges from gorditas and sopes to pozole and menudo, as well as quesadillas and various beverages. But the best thing to get there is one of the various tamales they have on offer. Which tamale to order is not a particularly big issue, because it’s not the tamale’s filling that stand out. The real showstopper is the steamed masa that surrounds those fillings.

The ingredients are simple: masa harina (ground corn flour), lard, chicken broth and salt. The result, though, is anything but simple. The flavors are rich and savory with a hint of sweetness around the edges. And while Mary Cristy is definitely not shy with the lard, the effect goes beyond that. It’s almost earthy with a somewhat ethereal lightness. The steamed masa of Mary Cristy’s tamales is not just a delivery device for fillings. It’s an utterly critical—and marvelous—part of the culinary experience.

Beyond that incredible steamed masa, though, the fillings of Mary Cristy’s tamales do some of the heavy lifting as well. My favorite was the chicken mole tamales. The brown mole peeking through the masa as the tamale is opened would suggest flavors darker than the complex ones that are revealed on the palate. The flavors there border on the exhilarating: Nuts, sweet spices and savory chicken, all of it melding with the masa.

The queso y rajas (cheese and poblano chile) tamales were almost as good, and are as much about texture as they are flavor. The Oaxaca cheese is squeaky, rubbery and a bit firm, contrasting with the soft chiles and light masa. But the flavor is equally good with the cheese adding richness and the poblanos providing a hint of spice.

Mary Cristy’s pozole is good too, but their menudo rojo is even better. The tripe and cartilage are perfectly cooked: tender and toothsome. The menudo broth is meaty and rich and quite good on its own, but a squeeze of lime (perhaps the most underrated ingredient in Mexican cuisine) reveals layers of flavor and complexity that just keep building. My only mistake was ordering the small instead of the large.

There’s a reason there’s almost always a line out the door of Antojitos Mary Cristy when nearly every other restaurant at the Los Globos market has space to sit. Those who frequent the market know the good stuff is worth the wait.