Japanese cooking with a bit of yang at Robataya Oton

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Ankimo

It’s a concept from China that’s permeated Eastern philosophy and entered the Western lexicon: yin and yang. It describes the interrelatedness and connection of seemingly opposite forces. One common example of yin-yang in Chinese philosophy is the genders, with yin equated to female and yang to male.

A little over three years ago, I reviewed Wa Dining OKAN in the Convoy District, noting that “‘Okan’” translates to English as ‘mother,’ and you can feel the presence of a mother in the place.” At Robataya Oton (5447 Kearny Villa Road), under common ownership, it’s the father’s imprint that’s felt. Not surprisingly, “oton” translates as “father.” But if the mother at OKAN was in the back packing the bento boxes, the father at Oton is the guy who created the menu.

Take, for example, the robatayaki grilled dishes for which the restaurant is named. There’s none better than the hamachi kama, the soy and yuzu marinated and grilled collar of yellowtail. The collar section (just behind the head and gills) is the fattiest and juiciest part of every fish. Oton grills it to the point that the skin is crispy and the meat is sweet and tender. It almost feels like a backyard barbecue dish, but maybe the best one ever.

Oton’s duck and beef tongue skewers—gyu-tan and kamo kushi—were different takes on Japanese grilled dishes with a touch more elegance. The texture of the beef tongue was a pleasure with its deep, beefy meatiness. It was firm on the outside but tenderer inside, even if the duck was a bit past the rare inside than what I would have preferred. Sadly, both lacked the hint of smoke from the binchōtan oak lump charcoal.

As at OKAN, one of Oton’s best dishes (dad must have loved mom’s dish) is the cold soba noodles served on a basket-tray garnished with nori seaweed strips, chopped scallions and a dipping sauce. It’s a simple dish but perfectly refreshing on a hot evening. Add an order of tempura—classic fried lightly breaded shrimp and vegetables—and it is a deeply satisfying full meal in and of itself with the tsuyu dipping sauce doing double duty.

Chawanmushi is a classic, steamed and savory Japanese egg custard dish. The key to good chawanmushi is balance, both in texture (not too firm, not broken or soupy), flavor (between sweetness, saltiness and umami) and ingredients (lots of little surprises like the shrimp, chicken and shiitakes at Oton, but with the custard still the star of the show). Oton nailed it.

The best dish at Oton is the ankimo, or monkfish liver. Often called the foie gras of the sea, Oton’s ankimo is served over ponzu sauce (citrus-soy) with finely chopped scallions, seaweed and daikon. Oton’s ankimo is a bit more fishy than most, but it’s all the more pleasurable for that. It’s not hiding, and it is delicious.

The use of gender as an illustration of the opposing forces of yin and yang—okan and oton—may seem anachronistic. But is it? Ultimately, it’s all about balance, interdependence and a recognition that there’s neither pure yang nor pure yin. And the elegance and hominess of Robataya Oton is emblematic of that.