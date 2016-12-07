Japanese style comfort food at Santouka and Musashiya

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Shio ramen at Santouka

"Edible art" is an idea often attached to Japanese high cuisine like sushi or kaeseki. But the notion that Japanese food is inherently precious and high-end is exaggerated at best. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka and Musashiya, both inside the Mitsuwa Marketplace (4240 Kearny Mesa Road), a Japanese food emporium in the Convoy District, are good places to find out why. What they offer is nothing more or less than down-home Japanese comfort food.

There is, for example, nothing inherently precious about a bowl of ramen. Delicious? Sure. Precious? Not so much. No matter how obsessive the Japanese want to get about ramen, all it is at the end of the day is a bowl of noodle soup. Comforting, warming, wonderful noodle soup, but noodle soup nonetheless.

San Diego has no shortage of ramen spots, but few go far beyond the locally ubiquitous, tonkotsu style and its powerhouse broth that is the liquid essence of pork. Santouka offers the opportunity to try some different ramen styles. Perhaps the best is the shio ramen, a style defined by its salt-based tare (flavoring mixture). The result is warming and comforting, yes, but also clean, light and elegant. "Shio" may be the Japanese word for salt, but shio ramen is one of the least salty-tasting ramen styles.

Santouka's miso ramen is built on a tare of fermented red soybean paste. While the straight miso ramen is good, the spicy miso ramen is extraordinary. It looks spicier than it is, but the hit of capsaicin in there balances the sweet and salty flavors of the miso.

Another good option at Santouka is the tokusen toroniku. It's a partially deconstructed ramen in which the meat and vegetable toppings are served separate from the noodle soup. The participatory eating is good clean fun.

But as Musashiya shows, Japanese comfort food—even noodle-based Japanese comfort food—is more than just ramen. My favorite dish there is the cold soba noodles with shrimp tempura. Light and yet filling, the participatory aspect is dunking the cold buckwheat flour-based noodles and the crispy shrimp tempura in a soy and mirin (sweet sake wine) based dipping sauce.

Equally good, if not quite as much fun, is Musashiya's udon noodles. Thick, chewy wheat flour noodles in a broth based on dashi (Japanese bonita flake stock), mirin and soy sauce. The shrimp tempura udon is a completely different from the cold soba version. The broth steals the crispness from the tempura and the resulting, doughy coating on the shrimp is something of an acquired taste. The noodles and broth, though, are where it's at.

Musashiya's tonkatsu (panko-crusted fried pork fillets), though, was inconsistent. On one trip the outside was beautifully crisp and the inside moist. On the next trip, they got neither interior nor exterior right. Stick to the noodle dishes.

Japanese high cuisine may, indeed, be edible art. And, while noodles don't generally rise to that level, Japanese noodles offer some of the elegance that brought the cuisine that reputation. It all comes together at Santouka and Musashiya where the downscale comfort food sacrifices neither elegance nor big, homey flavors.