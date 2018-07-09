j/wata goes beyond the sushi emoji

× Expand Michael A. Gardiner Ikura hand roll

When most people think about sushi, something like nigiri probably comes to mind: a pristine raw fish slice sitting atop a block of hand-pressed, vinegared and seasoned rice. Nigiri is the “sushi” emoji on Facebook, Google, iOS, LG, Mozilla, EmojiOne and emojidex. It’s pretty much ubiquitous. But Junya Watanabe’s j/wata Temaki Bar (4646 Convoy St. #103, Kearny Mesa), it seems, aims to change that.

Temaki are hand rolls, which are, traditionally, sushi rice and fillings rolled into a four-inch cone. It’s basically a sushi version of the ice cream cone. But by the time a cone’s ice cream is gone there’s still a bunch of cone left. That is generally true of temaki as well. With the conical shape of temaki, the filling is at the top and is gone long before the cone is half-eaten.

Watanabe (owner of both Rakiraki and Pokirrito) seeks to solve these structural problems ar j/wata by going totally tubular with the shape of his handrolls. This insures a proper filling-to-rice ratio all the way through the roll and a consistent flavor profile throughout.

The core of j/wata’s menu are “Set Menu” groupings of 3-5 temaki each, ranging from $13 to $21.75, plus various add-on roll options. What’s more, there’s not a bad roll in the bunch. Instead of making and delivering all of the rolls in an order on a single plate, the chefs at j/wata make one at a time, toasting the nori over burners, adding warm sushi rice (replaced according to a regular cycle) and fillings, and then handing each to the patron one roll at a time. The idea is to eat the roll quickly while the nori is still soft and pliable.

One highlight of those set menus is the negi yellowtail, or chopped hamachi with scallions. The warmth of the rice brings out the inherent sweetness of the fish with the scallions playing counterpoint. The negi toro is an even better version of the same story, with the fattiness of tuna belly being highlighted by the warmth of the rice. And while the sweetness of the bay scallops was nice, the mayonnaise did little for the dish and only served to distract. Worse, the scallops never stayed in the roll throughout the short eating process.

Perhaps the single best roll at j/wata was the ikura (salmon egg) add-on. It’s a simple thing: salmon eggs, a shiso leaf, the sushi rice and nori. But it’s also a splendid thing: The saltiness of the salmon eggs pairs brilliantly with the slightly grassy, cinnamon and spearmint flavor of the shiso. It’s the sushi rice, though, that manages to marry those two polar sets of flavors. It’s a brilliant dish.

There are other luxury add-ons of which the wagyu beef shabu (poached American kobe beef) with fresh wasabi is particularly excellent. Resist the urge to get the uni ikura. As much as I love sea urchin, adding it to an otherwise perfect ikura roll only serves to muddy the flavors.

The temaki style of sushi is never likely to knock nigiri from its iconic perch in the sushi cosmos. A conical handroll would make a bad emoji. It does, however, make for a really great meal.