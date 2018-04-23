K Sandwich rises from the ashes

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Grilled pork banh mi

It’s a clichéd sentiment that is found in countless songs: You don’t miss a good thing ‘til it’s gone.

Surprisingly, the worst thing about that cliché is not how bad most of those songs are, but the fact that they actually got it wrong. K Sandwiches (7604 Linda Vista Road) in Clairemont is a case in point: I didn’t realize how much I’d missed it until it was back. It was just before 9 p.m. on August 4, 2015 when an oven fire got out of control and engulfed K Sandwiches. With more than $1.5 million in damages, the structure was declared a total loss. Jan. 5 of this year, about two-and-a-half years later, K reopened to long lines and with a slightly airier, more modern look and feel.

K Sandwiches is best known for its banh mi sandwiches. Banh mi are among the most prominent culinary relics from France’s colonial hold on Vietnam. The bread is Vietnam’s version of the baguette, albeit a bit shorter, airier (due to the inclusion of rice flour) and with a thinner crust than its colonial forbearer. It is this bread that is the great glory of K’s sandwiches: warm and with an intoxicating aroma that hits the moment the sandwich is unwrapped.

The basic formula of a banh mi is simple: that house-baked bread, mayonnaise, pickled daikon and carrot batons, garnishes and proteins. The latter is the main variable. My favorite banh mi at K was the grilled pork. The slightly sweet, deeply savory and almost barbecue-like flavor of the pork paired perfectly with the heat from the jalapeño slices, pickled vegetables and the cilantro with the stems left in place.

The #1 K Special—featuring pâté, pork loaf and cold cuts—is pretty much the classic, prototypical version of the banh mi. The combination of the three proteins yields a balanced sandwich. It would be better if the quality of the pâté were higher, though that feels like a bit of a quibble: There’s simply no shortage of flavor in the sandwich.

One of the most unusual of K’s offerings is the shredded pork skin. It’s not fried—like chicharrones—but rather it has the ever-so-slightly gelatinous texture that’s popular in Asian cultures (and with me) and that meat-n-potatoes ‘merikins tend not to favor in their savory foods. For the adventurous, though, it’s a playground of textures with the pork skins contrasting with the crispy bread and the crunch of that jalapeño.

There’s more than just banh mi at K. The barbecued pork in the shrimp and pork spring rolls elevate the appetizer staple. The pork banh bao are Vietnam’s take on steamed buns familiar from Chinese dim sum. They’re fluffy, they’re savory and they’ve got surprises inside such as ground pork, mushrooms, hard-boiled quail egg and sausage. The pâté chaud is a savory puff pastry filled with ground pork and is another tasty testament to France’s influence.

But K Sandwiches is about the banh mi and those banh mi are the best in town. I didn’t realize how long those two-and-a half years were. I didn’t realize how much I missed them. I do now.