Kangxi is Coming to a tough Convoy location

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Stir fried spicy pork kidneys

When word got out that Village North had closed, those who’d enjoyed its Northeastern Chinese dishes were naturally disappointed. Seeing as how those same people likely noticed they were often the only ones dining in the restaurant, the closing wasn’t all that suprising. Diners confused by the presence of Sichuanese and grilled skewered dishes, which never quite lived up to the Northeastern ones, were also less than shocked.

Undaunted, Kangxi is Coming (4428 Convoy St., Ste. 330) has moved into the space (in more than one way).

The unusual name of the restaurant is cribbed from a Taiwanese talk show with the same name. The names of the restaurant’s husband-and-wife owners, like those of the talk show hosts, sound roughly like “Kangxi,” the name of China’s longest serving Emperor. And, just as a talk show features different guests discussing various subjects, Kangxi’s food—just as it was at Village North—is all over the map.

The most successful dishes at Kangxi tend to be Hunan, reflecting that province’s love affair with the chili pepper. Hunanese dishes often use multiple chilies in different forms: fresh, dried and/or pickled. Hunan’s cuisine uses less Sichuan peppercorns resulting in food that is far more la (spicy) than ma (numbing), and they use fresh vegetables, as well as smoked or cured flavors, to balance the heat.

Take, for example, the pickled pork with dried turnip, which features smoked bacon, rehydrated daikon and chunks of jalapeño and other chilies (fresh on one trip, dried on another). The spice level was no joke. But it was beautifully balanced by the bacon’s smoky, savory richness and the daikon’s inherent sweetness.

The formula was similar with the stir-fried spicy pork kidneys, which includes multiple chilies, a protein and a vegetable (black mushrooms). Again, it worked. The bamboo lamb (with, oddly, no bamboo) was a wonderfully simple dish: thinly sliced lamb was stir-fried with jalapeño slices and little more. The lamb’s fattiness played perfectly with the chili’s heat resulting in an elegantly simple dish.

Kangxi’s Sichuan dishes aren’t as good. The Dan Dan Noodles were neither ma nor la; savory and tasty but not much more. While the Kung Pao chicken is originally Sichuanese, Kangxi’s version had more in common with the ubiquitous Americanized commodity dish than the original. Probably the best Sichuan dish I tasted at Kangxi was the pork lungs in chile sauce, which featured a very unusual (and surprisingly meaty) cut with wonderful ma la seasoning.

The most satisfying Northern dish on the menu, perhaps, is the pickled cabbage with pork hotpot. The light pickle on the cabbage creates both sour and sweet flavors that mingle with the pork’s savory taste. The result is a dish that almost feels like a snapshot of Polish food run through a Chinese filter.

Ultimately, Kangxi faces some challenges. First, its menu is extensive and, as is often the case with long menus, not everything is well executed. Second, is it a Hunan restaurant? A Northern one? Sichuan? Third, the location is tough. There’s no street visibility and no sign visible from the main parking lot. These are some of the factors that likely sunk Village North.

But the Hunan dishes, in particular, are excellent. Try them while you can.