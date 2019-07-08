Korean comfort food beyond the barbecue

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Hot stone crispy rice meat party

Once it hits American shores nearly every style of “ethnic cuisine” becomes inextricably associated with a single dish or class of dishes. That’s what happened with Japanese food and sushi; Mexican food and tacos; Vietnamese cuisine and pho. The story is the same with Korean cuisine and Korean barbecue.

That being said, it’s worth pointing out there isn’t a single tabletop burner inside Tofu House (4646 Convoy St.). There is, however, a number of dishes that show sides of Korean cuisine that are less familiar to much of the American dining public.

A Korean “tofu house” is a restaurant that specializes in sundubu-jjigae, or soft tofu stew, a Korean comfort food staple. “Sundubu” directly translates as “pure tofu” and refers to curdled, extra-soft tofu and “jjigae” means “stew.” Tofu House has 19 separate soft tofu stews on the menu, as well as an “As You Wish” option in which the diner designs their own combination of seafood, meat, vegetables and noodle-type.

My favorite, by far, was the “Chef’s Special” with kimchi featuring clam, shrimp, pollack roe, oyster, scallop, mushroom and fresh kimchi. It’s like a box of chocolates, Korean stew-style: the diner never knows what they’re going to come up with on any given spoonful, but every single one yields something tasty. The broth itself is rich and spiked with gochugaru (Korean red chile flakes) and gochujang (chili paste). The dish comes to the table piping hot. Crack one of the eggs that’s in a basket on every table and it will cook in the stew yielding yet another layer of flavor.

Another good sundubu-jjigae option is the dumpling version with beef and pork. The broth on this and several other options is white and devoid of the spicy elements. Think a Korean version of wonton soup.

While Tofu House’s banchan game isn’t long, it’s strong. Every table is pre-set with four little (albeit bottomless) bowls of banchan: spicy pickled cucumbers, kimchi, sweet-pickled daikon radishes and fish cakes. They’re not rotated and there are no other options. But every one of those four are very good. The cucumbers and daikon radishes, in particular, are downright addictive. It would be very, very easy to fill up on those banchan and walk away happy.

Another set of dishes at Tofu House that shouldn’t be missed are the hot stone crispy rice options. As with the sundubu-jjigae, these come in a variety of protein choices as well as a build-your-own “As You Wish” option. Unable to decide, I went with the combination of grilled barbecue prime rib, beef and chicken that, not inaccurately, was called the “Meat Party” option. The meat was good, but the rice was better. It arrives at the table with hot wafts of steam curling upward and obscuring the bowl. The rice continues to cook for minutes, crisping up all the while. The resulting textural contrast between the meats, the soft rice and the crisped-up stuff at the edges takes the dish to another level.

A trip to Tofu House can be an adventurous trip beyond the many K-BBQ options in the Convoy District. It can be an exercise in Asian comfort food. But what it is, most of all, is fun and delicious.